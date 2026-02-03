Milan-Cortina Olympics TV and streaming schedule: Wednesday’s listings

Go beyond the scoreboard
Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific.
The first day of full competition begins Saturday.
ALPINE SKIING
2:30 a.m. — Men’s downhill, training | Peacock
CURLING
Mixed doubles (round robin)
10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Korea | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Czechia | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Estonia vs. Switzerland | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Norway | Peacock