Milan-Cortina Olympics Friday TV schedule: How to watch opening ceremony

Canadian curler Brett Gallant sweeps during a training session at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

Friday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific.

OPENING CEREMONY: 11 a.m.| NBC, Peacock

(replay at 8 p.m. on NBC)

MULTIPLE SPORTS

7 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, curling, hockey, skiing and more.| NBC

ALPINE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — Men’s downhill, training | Peacock

2:30 a.m. — Women’s downhill, training | Peacock

CURLING

Mixed doubles (round robin)

1:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Canada | Peacock

1:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Switzerland | Peacock

1:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Britain | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Czechia vs. U.S. | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Estonia vs. Italy | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — South Korea vs. Britain | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Sweden vs. Norway | Peacock

5:55 a.m. — Czechia vs. U.S. (in progress) | USA

FIGURE SKATING

Team competition

1 a.m. — Rhythm dance | USA

2:35 a.m. — Pairs, short program | USA

4:35 a.m. — Women, short program | USA

HOCKEY

Women (group play)

3:10 a.m. — France vs. Japan | Peacock

5:40 a.m. — Czechia vs. Switzerland | Peacock