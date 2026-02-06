Italians embrace unity — except with JD Vance — during Olympics opening ceremony

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Spread across more than 265 miles in four different cities from the snowy Dolomites to the sunny — for now — streets of Milan, the Milan-Cortina Olympics delivered one message.

Unity.

The most widespread Olympic Games in history showcased Italy’s idyllic snow-capped mountains, cutting-edge city life and celebrated winter legacy in the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Games on Friday. The unique setup that required four ceremonies in Milan, Livigno, Predazzo and Cortina d’Ampezzo used movie magic on video screens, a golden ring and Italian icon Andrea Bocelli to bridge the distance between host cities Milan and Cortina and unite the Olympics behind the athletes who will compete across seven sports zones in the next 16 days.

“Let these Games be a celebration of what unites us, of everything that makes us human,” International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry said in her speech, her first at an Olympic Games under her leadership. “This is the magic of the Olympic Games: inspiring us all to be the best that we can be — together.”

The theme for Milan-Cortina’s opening ceremony was armonia, or harmony. The Games needed it.

These Olympics appear to be the most disconnected ever. The sprawling footprint covers seven different competition zones. The 2026 Games are the first to be officially hosted by two cities.

But the geographical distance is small compared to the geopolitical canyon the Games hope to bridge.

The ongoing war in Ukraine is keeping most Russian athletes out of the competition. Only 32 athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports were allowed and will have to compete as individual neutral athletes. They will not hear their national anthems or wear their national flags. Ukrainian athletes marched into San Siro Stadium — where athletes competing in ice sports participated in the opening ceremony — to loud cheers.

When talk of protest or political conflict arose this week, Coventry tried to downplay it to keep the focus on the Games. She called controversy about LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman and ICE agents in Milan “sad” distractions. The United States was at the center of much of the contention after reports concerning the presence of U.S. immigration agents in Milan prompted anti-ICE protests. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee tried to cool tensions by clarifying that the organization does work with the federal government to help secure the Games, but the USOPC works with the Diplomatic Security Service, which falls under the jurisdiction of the State Department and not Homeland Security, which oversees ICE.

President Trump’s recent comments about the United States taking control of Greenland from Denmark also angered European allies.

On Friday, an American fan walked around the concourse at San Siro Stadium in a sweatshirt that read in multiple languages: “Sorry for our president.”

When Vice President JD Vance, sitting in the presidential suite, was shown on the video screen at San Siro, the cheers that showered U.S. athletes when they entered the stadium turned into jeers. Vance attended multiple events this week, including the U.S. women’s hockey’s group stage opener Thursday and the team figure skating competition Friday.

The 323-athlete U.S. delegation led by flag bearers speedskater Erin Jackson in Milan and bobsled athlete Frank Del Duca in Cortina was the largest in the nation’s Winter Olympics history and the largest of any country at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Athletes marched into Milan’s San Siro Stadium, the home of AC Milan and Inter Milan, across a spiral-shaped stage. The four ramps converging into a circle represented the connection between Milan, Livigno, Predazzo and Cortina.

Even if athletes of a country were not competing in Milan and were unable to attend the opening ceremony, a sign-holding volunteer dressed in a silver floor-length puffer dress strutted across the stage while screens showed athletes marching in during ceremonies at other Olympic locations around Italy.

In Cortina, a Brazilian athlete did a backflip after talking through a golden ring portal, a shared symbol at each ceremony. While Olympians in Milan walked into a packed stadium with flashing lights and thumping techno music played by a DJ at a turntable that looked like ice, the mountain ceremonies took place through the streets. Fans assembled on either side of the walkway for the parade of athletes.

The ceremony hit on the quintessential northern Italian experience. A plate of risotto was among the first images shown on the video board in the countdown video as the ceremony approached, followed by the picturesque snowy peaks of the Dolomites. As a fashion capital of the world, Milan used runway models dressed in green, white and red outfits designed by Giorgia Armani to represent the Italian flag. There was even a two-minute video on Italian hand gestures.

Italy, as the host nation, marched in last to deafening applause and cheers from the crowd in Milan. In about two years, the United States will have the honor of closing the parade of athletes when L.A. hosts the 2028 Summer Games. The opening ceremony is also planned to take place in multiple locations, with the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium co-hosting the event.

To unite the Italian host cities, the Olympic flame was passed out of the stadium as Bocelli belted and the torch simultaneously reached two cauldrons. In Milan, the pulsating cauldron inspired by the sun will burn at Arco della Pace. In Cortina, it will light up Piazza Angelo Dibona.

Call them twin flames.