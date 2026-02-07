Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings

Team Italy ice dancers Marco Fabbri, left, and Charlene Guignard and compete in rhythm dance during the figure skating team competition at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Friday.

Sunday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

7:45 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay; after Super Bowl): Figure skating, skiing, luge, curling, cross-country skiing and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s downhill | USA

6:20 a.m. — Women’s downhill (re-air) | NBC

BIATHLON

5:05 a.m. — 🏅Mixed 4X6-kilometer relay | Peacock

5:45 a.m. — Mixed 4X6-kilometer relay (delay) | NBC

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

3:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s skiathlon | USA

8:50 a.m. — Men’s skiathlon (re-air) | USA

CURLING

Mixed doubles (round robin)

1 a.m. — Norway vs. Czechia | Peacock

1 a.m. — South Korea vs. Estonia | Peacock

1:55 a.m. — Mixed doubles highlights | USA

5:30 a.m. — U.S. vs. Estonia | USA

5:35 a.m. — Canada vs. Sweden | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Britain vs. Switzerland | Peacock

5:30 a.m. — Italy vs. Czechia | Peacock

10 a.m. — U.S. vs. Sweden | Peacock

10 a.m. — Canada vs. South Korea | Peacock

10 a.m. — Italy vs. Britain | Peacock

10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Norway | Peacock

2 p.m. — U.S. vs. Estonia (re-air) | CNBC

4 p.m. — U.S. vs. Sweden (delay) | CNBC

6 p.m. — Italy vs. Britain (delay) | CNBC

FIGURE SKATING

🏅Team competition

10:30 a.m. — Pairs, free skate | USA

11:45 a.m. — Women’s free skate | USA

12:55 p.m. — Men’s free skate | USA

10:30 p.m. — Team competition, final day (re-air) | USA

HOCKEY

7:40 a.m. — France vs. Sweden | Peacock

12:10 a.m. — Czechia vs. Finland | Peacock

2 p.m. — Czechia vs. Finland (delay) | USA

5:30 p.m. — France vs. Sweden (delay) | USA

LUGE

4:30 a.m. — Men’s doubles, training | Peacock

8 a.m. — Men’s singles, Run 3 | USA

9:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s singles, final run | USA

7:30 p.m. — Men’s singles, runs 3-4 (re-air) | USA

SKI JUMPING

10 a.m. — Men’s normal hill, training | Peacock

SNOWBOARDING

Midnight — Men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom, qualifying | USA

4 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom, finals | Peacock

4:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom, finals (in progress) | NBC

4:30 a.m. — Men’s big air, final (re-air) | USA

7:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom, finals (re-air) | USA

10:30 a.m. — Women’s big air, qualifying | Peacock

3:30 p.m. — Women’s big air, qualifying (delay) | USA

SPEEDSKATING

7 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 5,000 meters | NBC

2:30 p.m. — Men’s 5,000 meters (re-air) | USA