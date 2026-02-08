U.S. Olympic athletes in Italy are speaking out about the political situation at home

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mikaela Shiffrin has generally let her performances do the talking during a career that has seen her win two Olympic titles and more World Cup races than any skier in history.

But she clearly had something more to say before taking the slopes for the first time in the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

“I actually have some thoughts,” she said when asked by a reporter how she felt about representing the U.S. at a time when the country is riven by deep political divides. “I can read something that I have written if you guys don’t mind.”

Advertisement

Shiffrin then looked down at her phone for a quote from Nelson Mandela, who said: “Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference.”

Mandela’s quote was said a day earlier by actress Charlize Theron during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, and it resonated deeply with Shiffrin.

“For me this relates to the Olympics,” Shiffrin said. “I’m really hoping to show up and represent my own values. Values of inclusivity, values of diversity and kindness.”

Advertisement

Left unsaid is the belief that many of those values are under attack in the country whose flag she wears in competition.

Traditionally, U.S. athletes have avoided discussing politics on the world stage. But at the Milan-Cortina Games, several Americans have joined Shiffrin in speaking about the conflict of representing a country that may no longer be representing their values.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” said freestyle skier Hunter Hess, who was referencing the ongoing federal immigration raids in Minnesota. “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of.

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Hunter Hess, who will compete for the U.S. in freeski halpipe at the Winter Olympics, says he has mixed emotions about representing the U.S. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

That drew a strong rebuke from President Trump, who took to social media to call Hess “a real Loser.”

Advertisement

“He says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

That appears to be a minority view, however; as of Sunday, no U.S. Olympian in Italy has spoken in favor of the Trump administration or its policies. Shiffrin and Hess, on the other hand, were hardly alone in speaking against them.

“A lot of people say ‘you’re just an athlete. Stick to your job, shut up about politics,’” figure skater Amber Glenn, an outspoken proponent of LGBTQ rights, said at a news conference last week. “But politics affect us all.”

Following her comments, Glenn said she received threats online.

The U.S. Olympic committee did not respond to emails seeking comment, but the USOPC’s guidelines allow for athletes to express themselves.

“The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee values the expression of Team USA athletes and believes their right to advocate for racial and social justice, and to be a positive force for change, absolutely aligns with the fundamental values of equality that define Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic movements,” the organization states on its website.

Those guidelines support freedom of expression in news conferences and media interviews, provided those comments do not directly target individuals or groups.

Advertisement

“I’m racing for an American people who stand for love, for acceptance, for compassion, honesty and respect for others. I do not stand for hate or violence or discrimination,” cross-country skier Jessie Diggins wrote on Instagram.

Chris Lillis, a freestyle skier who appeared at the same news conference as Hess, said he was honored to represent the U.S. and “would never want to represent a different country in the Olympics.”

But then, speaking about the ICE activities in Minneapolis, he said “I feel heartbroken about what’s happened in the United States. As a country we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens, as well as anybody, with love and respect.”

“I hope that when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics,” he continued, “they realize that that’s the America we’re trying to represent.”

That message appears to have gotten through. During the parade of nations at Friday’s opening ceremony, the U.S. team received a warm welcome. But when Vice President JD Vance was shown on the stadium’s videoboard, he was booed.

The next day a spectator at the figure skating venue displayed a U.S. flag whose stars and stripes were partially covered with a message. “Apologies to the world for our bad behavior,” it read. “We will fix ourselves!”