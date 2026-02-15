Airbags, blue lines and good underwear: 6 features of Olympic skiing you should know

U.S. skier Breezy Johnson competes in Alpine downhill at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Feb. 8. Johnson won gold in the event. (Christophe Pallot / Agence Zoom / Getty Images)

Those blue dye lines were introduced in 2001 on the World Cup tour to help racers — particularly in the speed events of downhill and super-G — navigate courses at high speed, especially in poor visibility. The skier has no obligation to stay within the blue borders, but the markings help them determine the best line down the hill.

If you’ve ever skied in the afternoon light, when it’s difficult to see any articulation in the slope, just white everywhere you look, you can understand how having those points of reference would be helpful.

“Any little bit of extra perception you’ve got about a bump, or the track, or a piece of terrain, then you can move over it much more confidently,” said Nina O’Brien, a member of Team USA.

It isn’t used much in slalom, but it shows up in the speed events and giant slalom. Not everyone loves the dye, however, because the chemical sprayed on the snow can be a little warmer if it’s fresh and might slow a racer by milliseconds if he or she skis over it. On the whole, though, competitors say it’s more helpful than not.