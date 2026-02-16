Advertisement
2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings

U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk celebrates after scoring during a win over Denmark on Saturday.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track speedskating and more. | NBC

CURLING
Men (round robin)
12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. China | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Germany | Peacock
3 a.m. — U.S. vs. China (delay) | USA
Women (round robin)
5:05 a.m. — Denmark vs. U.S. | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Japan | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. Switzerland | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Canada | Peacock
Men (round robin)
10:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Italy | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Britain | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Germany vs. Switzerland | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Norway | Peacock
Men (round robin)
6:30 p.m. — U.S. vs. Italy (delay) | USA

BIATHLON
5:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay | Peacock
6:05 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay (in progress) | USA

BOBSLED
10 a.m. — Two-man bobsled, Run 3 | Peacock
12:05 p.m. — 🏅Two-man bobsled, final run | Peacock
2:30 p.m. — Two-man bobsled, runs 3-4 (delay) | USA

FIGURE SKATING
7:20 a.m. — Women’s short program, warm-up | Peacock
9:30 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 1 | USA
11:40 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 2 | NBC

FREESTYLE SKIING
1:45 a.m. — Women’s aerials, qualifying | USA
4:30 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying | Peacock
8 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying (delay) | USA
9 a.m. — Men’s and women’s aerials (re-air) | NBC
10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s big air, final | NBC

HOCKEY
Men (qualification playoff)
3:10 a.m. — Germany vs. France| Peacock
3:10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Italy | Peacock
7:40 a.m. — Czechia vs. Denmark | Peacock
12:10 p.m. — Sweden vs. Latvia | USA

NORDIC COMBINED
12:10 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill | Peacock
1 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill (delay) | USA
4:45 a.m. — 🏅Cross-country, 10 kilometers | Peacock
6:50 a.m. — Cross-country, 10 kilometers (delay) | USA

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
5:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team pursuit, semifinals | USA
7:20 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s team pursuit, finals | USA

SNOWBOARDING
4 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slopestyle, final | USA
9:45 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, final (re-air) | NBC

More to Read

2026 Milan-Cortina OlympicsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement