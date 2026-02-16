Winter Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings

U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk celebrates after scoring during a win over Denmark on Saturday.

Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track speedskating and more. | NBC

CURLING

Men (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. China | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Germany | Peacock

3 a.m. — U.S. vs. China (delay) | USA

Women (round robin)

5:05 a.m. — Denmark vs. U.S. | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Japan | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. Switzerland | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Canada | Peacock

Men (round robin)

10:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Italy | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Britain | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Germany vs. Switzerland | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Norway | Peacock

Men (round robin)

6:30 p.m. — U.S. vs. Italy (delay) | USA

BIATHLON

5:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay | Peacock

6:05 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay (in progress) | USA

BOBSLED

10 a.m. — Two-man bobsled, Run 3 | Peacock

12:05 p.m. — 🏅Two-man bobsled, final run | Peacock

2:30 p.m. — Two-man bobsled, runs 3-4 (delay) | USA

FIGURE SKATING

7:20 a.m. — Women’s short program, warm-up | Peacock

9:30 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 1 | USA

11:40 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 2 | NBC

FREESTYLE SKIING

1:45 a.m. — Women’s aerials, qualifying | USA

4:30 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying | Peacock

8 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying (delay) | USA

9 a.m. — Men’s and women’s aerials (re-air) | NBC

10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s big air, final | NBC

HOCKEY

Men (qualification playoff)

3:10 a.m. — Germany vs. France| Peacock

3:10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Italy | Peacock

7:40 a.m. — Czechia vs. Denmark | Peacock

12:10 p.m. — Sweden vs. Latvia | USA

NORDIC COMBINED

12:10 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill | Peacock

1 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill (delay) | USA

4:45 a.m. — 🏅Cross-country, 10 kilometers | Peacock

6:50 a.m. — Cross-country, 10 kilometers (delay) | USA

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

5:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team pursuit, semifinals | USA

7:20 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s team pursuit, finals | USA

SNOWBOARDING

4 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slopestyle, final | USA

9:45 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, final (re-air) | NBC