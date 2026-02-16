Winter Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings
Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track speedskating and more. | NBC
CURLING
Men (round robin)
12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. China | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Germany | Peacock
3 a.m. — U.S. vs. China (delay) | USA
Women (round robin)
5:05 a.m. — Denmark vs. U.S. | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Japan | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. Switzerland | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Canada | Peacock
Men (round robin)
10:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Italy | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Britain | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Germany vs. Switzerland | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Norway | Peacock
Men (round robin)
6:30 p.m. — U.S. vs. Italy (delay) | USA
BIATHLON
5:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay | Peacock
6:05 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay (in progress) | USA
BOBSLED
10 a.m. — Two-man bobsled, Run 3 | Peacock
12:05 p.m. — 🏅Two-man bobsled, final run | Peacock
2:30 p.m. — Two-man bobsled, runs 3-4 (delay) | USA
FIGURE SKATING
7:20 a.m. — Women’s short program, warm-up | Peacock
9:30 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 1 | USA
11:40 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 2 | NBC
FREESTYLE SKIING
1:45 a.m. — Women’s aerials, qualifying | USA
4:30 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying | Peacock
8 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying (delay) | USA
9 a.m. — Men’s and women’s aerials (re-air) | NBC
10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s big air, final | NBC
HOCKEY
Men (qualification playoff)
3:10 a.m. — Germany vs. France| Peacock
3:10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Italy | Peacock
7:40 a.m. — Czechia vs. Denmark | Peacock
12:10 p.m. — Sweden vs. Latvia | USA
NORDIC COMBINED
12:10 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill | Peacock
1 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill (delay) | USA
4:45 a.m. — 🏅Cross-country, 10 kilometers | Peacock
6:50 a.m. — Cross-country, 10 kilometers (delay) | USA
SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
5:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team pursuit, semifinals | USA
7:20 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s team pursuit, finals | USA
SNOWBOARDING
4 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slopestyle, final | USA
9:45 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, final (re-air) | NBC