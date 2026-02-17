Winter Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, short track speedskating, cross-country-skiing, freestyle skiing and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

1 a.m. — Women’s slalom, Run 1 | USA

4:20 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slalom, Run 2 | USA

BIATHLON

5:45 a.m. — Women’s 4x6-kilometer relay | Peacock

9 a.m. — Women’s 4x6-kilometer relay (delay) | NBC

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

12:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, qualifying | Peacock

2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, qualifying (delay) | USA

2:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals | Peacock

5:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals (delay) | USA

9:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals (re-air) | NBC

CURLING

Women (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — China vs. Denmark | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Korea | Peacock

Men (round robin)

5:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — China vs. Czechia | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Canada | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Norway vs. Switzerland | Peacock

6:15 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain (delay) | USA

Women (round robin)

10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Italy | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — China vs. Sweden | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Japan | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Denmark | Peacock

5 p.m. — Canada vs. Italy (delay) | USA

FREESTYLE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s aerials, final | USA

10:30 a.m. — Women’s aerials, final (delay) | NBC

HOCKEY

Men (quarterfinals)

3:10 a.m. — Slovakia vs. TBD | Peacock

7:40 a.m. — Canada vs. TBD | USA

9:10 a.m. — Finland vs. TBD| Peacock

10 a.m. — Finland vs. TBD (in progress) | USA

12:10 a.m. — U.S. vs. TBD | NBC

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

11:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 500 meters, women’s relay, finals | Peacock

11:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 500 meters, women’s relay, finals (in progress) | USA

SNOWBOARDING

3:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final | Peacock

3:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final (in progress) | USA

11:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final (delay) | NBC