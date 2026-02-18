U.S. men defeat Sweden in overtime, advance to Olympic hockey semifinals

Dylan Larkin (21) is congratulated by U.S. teammates as he skates to the bench after scoring a goal against Sweden.

The U.S. men haven’t stood on the podium at the end of an Olympic hockey tournament in 16 years and haven’t played for a medal in 12.

In fact, it’s been so long since an American hockey team took home a prize from the Winter Games none of the players on this year’s team, the second youngest in the Milan-Cortina competition, had finished high school the last time it happened.

No one on the team was alive the last time the U.S. won gold in 1980.

Now this team has a chance to end that drought after beating Sweden 2-1 in overtime Wednesday to advance to Friday’s semifinals, where they will play Slovakia. The win was the Americans’ first over Sweden in an Olympic tournament in nine games dating to 1960.

The winning goal came from Quinn Hughes 3:27 into the extra period. Canada also advanced to the semifinals, overcoming one-goal deficits twice to beat Czechia 4-3 in overtime. Canada will play Finland in the semifinals.

The other U.S. goal came from Dylan Larkin but Sweden forced the overtime when Mika Zibanejad scored on a slap shot from the left circle with 91 seconds left in regulation.

Hughes, a Minnesota Wild defenseman, then ended things, circling around the ice before skating into the high slot and blasting a shot between two defenders and past Swedish goalie Jacob Markstrom.

The game began like a heavyweight title fight, with both teams cautiously probing the other for weaknesses. The U.S. finally found one midway through the second period with Larkin, a Detroit Red Wings’ forward, deflecting in a one-timer from Jack Hughes at the blue line.

Hughes’ shot was headed directly into the pads of Markstrom, who was perfectly positioned for an easy save, before Larkin, perched on the doorstep, reached out to deflect the puck by Markstrom on his gloved side. Markstrom was otherwise spectacular, making 38 saves — two with his helmeted head and deserved a better fate.

The Americans haven’t trailed since the middle of the second period of their second game.