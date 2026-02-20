Photos: ICYMI | Scenes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

We grew up with that line from “ABC’s Wide World of Sports” show.

But really, it’s the spaces in between, that can resonate and bring a sense of mortality to these world-class athletes.

As I witnessed these memorable events in this year’s Winter Olympics, I tried to keep in mind the frail dynamics of our collective psyche while performing against a spectacular backdrop of the Dolemites, or walking the historic, ancient streets of Milan.

There are dozens of photographers working at each event. They, like the athletes on the field of play, are in a competition.

Competing with each other to make the best image. Competing with the elements at outdoor venues, like bitter cold, rain, wind and snow. And most of all, competing with themselves to rise above their personal standard of what constitutes an outstanding photograph.

Witnessing what is probably an athletes greatest moment is both a thrill and an honor.

Here are some of the visual surprises.

Mikhail Shaidorov shows his metal as he takes a bite of the gold medal he won in the Men’s Single Skating Final.

French skier Laura Gauche sails against the backdrop of the Dolomites on her way to the finish line in the Women’s Team Combined Slalom.

Figure skater Ilia Malinin feels the pain of a bad performance during the finals for Men’s Single Skating at Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Megan Keller is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal to beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in the Women’s ice hockey final.

Team USA are reflected in the ice during the Women’s Team Pursuit at Milano Speed Skate Stadium.

Swiss skier Melanie Meillard weeps in the arms of her teammate Janine Schmitt after missing a turn on her slalom run Women’s Team Combined Slalom.

Lindsay Vonn is airlifted off the mountain after crashing during the Women’s downhill Alpine skiing event.

USA skier AJ Hurt wags her tongue after a successful slalom run at the Women’s Team Combined Slalom.

Gloves were flying when Tom Wilson, left, of Team Canada engaged with Pierre Crinon, of Team France, at Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates practice before competing in the ice dancing free skate competition.

USA skater Amber Glenn weeps after completing an imperfect routine in the single skating short program.

USA skaters Eunice Lee and Corinne Stonnard crash in the Women’s 3,000m short track speed skating.

French skater Adam Siao Him Fa performs a flip during the finals for Men’s Single Skating.

Medals and a selfie for Italy, Korea and Canada at the Women’s Team Short Track Speed Skating finals.

The Swiss Women’s ice hockey team leaves their equipment on the ice while celebrating an overtime win over Sweden in the bronze medal match.