Americans earn bronze medal in two-woman bobsled

Americans Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, left, and Jasmine Jones celebrate after earning a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled on Saturday.

Kaillie Armbruster Humphries collected her second bronze medal of the Milan-Cortina Games on Saturday, piloting her two-woman bobsled to a spot on the medal stand at the Cortina Sliding Centre.

Humphries and brakewoman Jasmine Jones, a former USC track star, finished third behind a pair of German sleds. The medal was the 31st overall for the U.S. in these Games, two better than Italy. Norway has won a record 40.

Laura Nolte and brakewoman Deborah Levi, the reigning Olympic champions, won gold again ahead of Lisa Buckwitz and Neele Schuten. The Americans’ four-run time of 3 minutes and 49.21 seconds was .75 seconds behind the winners and .37 seconds ahead of Germany’s third sled, piloted by Kim Kaliciki.

Humphries, competing in her fifth Winter Games, finished third in the monobob earlier this month. Saturday’s medal was her sixth in Olympic bobsled competition. She won the first three while representing Canada.

For Jones, the medal was her first Olympic prize; she finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at the Paris Summer Games in 2024 and was second in the same event at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Kaysha Love and Azaria Hill, former track teammates at Nevada Las Vegas, finished fifth. Hill, from Santa Clarita, is the daughter of Olympic medalists Virgil Hill (boxing) and Denean Howard (track).