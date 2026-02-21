Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings

U.S. forward Jack Eichel, front, battles Slovakia forward Martin Pospisil for the puck during United States’ 6-2 semifinal win at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.

Sunday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

CLOSING CEREMONY

11:30 a.m. — NBC

MULTIPLE SPORTS

2 p.m. — Best of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games | NBC

9 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Closing ceremony, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, hockey. | NBC

BOBSLED

1 a.m. — Four-man bobsled, Run 3 | Peacock

3:15 a.m. — 🏅Four-man bobsled, final run | Peacock

3:35 a.m. — 🏅Four-man bobsled, final run (in progress) | USA

4:15 a.m. — Four-man bobsled, final run (delay) | NBC

8 a.m. — Four-man bobsled, runs 3-4 (re-air) | NBC

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

1 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 50-kilometer mass start classic | USA

4 a.m. — Women’s 50-kilometer mass start classic (re-air) | USA

8:45 a.m. — Women’s 50-kilometer mass start classic (re-air) | NBC

CURLING

🏅Women’s gold-medal match

2:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock

4 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden (delay) | USA, NBC

10:30 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden (re-air) | USA

HOCKEY

🏅Men’s gold-medal match

5:10 a.m. — United States vs. Canada | NBC

1:30 p.m. — United States vs. Canada (re-air) | USA