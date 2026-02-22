2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games: Complete coverage
- Share via
The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics created plenty of memorable moments, from Alysa Liu‘s gold-medal triumph in women’s figure skating to the U.S. women‘s and men’s hockey teams each defeating Canada to win gold medals.
Here’s a look at everything that happened in Italy from Feb. 6-22, 2026 from The Times’ staff of reporters and photographers.
The Milan-Cortina Games created a stunning Italian backdrop for an Olympics that saw records fall, golden performances and some Shakespearean-like drama.
Jack Hughes scores in overtime to lift the United States to a 2-1 overtime win against rival Canada for the gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
Live updates from the final day of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Heading into the final day of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, the U.S. is on the brink of its best medal haul ever in a Winter Olympics.
Snoop Dogg enjoys spreading cheer at the Olympics on behalf of NBC and has big goals for 2028 when his hometown hosts the Games.
Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones finish third behind a pair of German competitors.
U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz misses out on a fourth medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, getting passed just before the finish line to lose bronze.
Recapping Day 15 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
The United States continues to make a strong showing at the Milan-Cortina Olympics as it adds to its already strong medal tally heading into the final hours of the Games.
Jack Hughes scores twice during a three-goal second period and the Americans will take on the Canadians for the Winter Olympics championship on Sunday.
Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier shares some of the visual surprises he captured during the emotional Winter Olympics in Italy.
Maybe it’s all the entertainment options we have on television.
Recapping what happened on Day 14 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with the U.S. men’s hockey team defeating Slovakia to set up a gold-medal showdown with Canada.
U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu smiled through a monster free program, clinching the figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Thursday.
Hilary Knight scores the game-tying goal late in the third period before Megan Keller scored the winner in overtime to give the U.S. the gold medal in Olympic women’s hockey.
U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight proposed to speedskater Brittany Bowe the day before the women’s Olympic final in hockey between teams U.S.A. and Canada.
U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz finishes second to China’s Ning Zhongyan, who set an Olympic record in the 1,500 meters to take gold.
Azaria Hill and Jadin O’Brien are the latest former track and field athletes to make a successful jump from sprinting to Olympic bobsled.
With Mikaela Shiffrin leading the way, the U.S. gets the medal trifecta with a gold, silver and bronze.
Everything that happened on Day 13 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Alysa Liu won gold in women’s figure skating and the U.S. women’s hockey team also won gold.
Quinn Hughes scored 3:27 into the extra period to to move the Americans to within one win of medaling at the Winter Games for the first time since 2010.
U.S. ski racing legend Lindsey Vonn’s beloved dog Leo died a day after she crashed at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Vonn was scheduled for more surgery on her leg Wednesday.
U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn says she’s hoping to achieve something more special to her than an Olympic medal during her free skate.
Designer Lisa McKinnon buys fabric in Los Angeles’ fashion district and spins it into competition dresses worn by the Olympics’ biggest stars.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin dominates in women’s slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games, earning her first Olympic gold in the event since 2014.
Of the three U.S. figure skating “Blade Angels,” only Alysa Liu has a realistic chance at ending up with a medal.
Recapping Day 12 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Liu looks to end a 20-year podium drought for U.S. women after finishing third in the short program, while Glenn stumbles into the free skate in 13th place.
The most troubling aspect of the Olympic curling cheating accusations is that it could mark the official end of the hobbyist foundations of the sport.
Let’s look at what legitimate chances the U.S. has for a gold medal for the rest of these Winter Olympics.
Recapping Day 11 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Bass told CNN’s Dana Bash that it was ‘unfortunate’ that the organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics are supporting Wasserman.
U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu smiled through a monster free program, clinching the figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Thursday.
Elana Meyers Taylor took gold and Kaillie Humphries bronze in the women’s monobob bobsled competition Monday at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
U.S. women’s hockey defeats Sweden 5-0 in the semifinals of the Milan-Cortina Olympics to set up a showdown with longtime rival Canada for the gold medal.
Aspiring Olympic bobsledder Michelle Gloor was hoping to represent Switzerland in the Milan-Cortina Games before a cancer diagnosis changed her life.
Kevin Fiala’s season-ending leg injury upends the Kings’ Stanley Cup push plans. Will general manager Ken Holland go back to the trade market to bolster the roster?
Amber Glenn recalls struggling with depression and an eating disorder early in her career. She hopes new age restrictions take pressure off young skaters.
The Canadian teams, first the men and then the women, have been accused of double touching the stone during the initial release.
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
The support for Ukrainian athletes at the Milan-Cortina Games suggests there may be challenges with reinstating Russia and Belarus for the LA28 Olympics.
The U.S. advanced to the quarterfinals of the Milan-Cortina Olympics men’s hockey tournament after beating Germany 5-1 on Sunday in Milan.
Mikaela Shiffrin’s struggles at the Winter Olympics continued Sunday, with the American skier finishing 11th, nearly a second behind winner Federica Brignone.
American Jordan Stolz won his second gold medal on Saturday, living up to expectations during a challenging Olympics for U.S. stars.
What’s with the blue lines painted in the slow on Alpine skiing courses? What about the catch fencing? There’s more to Olympic skiing than meets the eye.
Recapping what happened at the from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Ilia Malinin was supposed to dominate and win gold. Instead he struggled like some other prolific figure skaters did during their Olympic debuts.
American speedskater Jordan Stolz sets an Olympic record in the 500 meters to capture his second gold medal of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.
U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin was supposed to win gold by a wide margin before a disastrous free skate moved him out of medal contention in a Winter Olympics shocker.
Olympic skiers explain why many of them engage in a pre-race routine that includes visualizing the course in their mind as if they were skiing it in real time.
Bobsled teams from Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica are hopeful they can lean on their rich sprinting culture and move closer to the European powers in the sport.
U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin is determined not to let her struggles in Beijing four years ago hamper her efforts for gold at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
Kellie Delka is the only athlete from Puerto Rico competing in the Winter Olympic Games, but she hopes that won’t be the only one representing the island in 2030.
Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight have been dating since 2022 and both are looking to cap their prolific Winter Olympic careers by winning gold in Milan.
Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.
Ilia Malinin could not overcome negative thoughts and mistakes Friday, costing him a figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics.
Lindsey Vonn’s devastating leg injury at the Milan-Cortina Games was a reminder of the vital role emergency airlifts play in Olympic skiing.
The IOC disqualified Ukrainian sledder Vladyslav Heraskevych for supporting his country’s fallen athletes.
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
The U.S. men’s hockey team scored four unanswered goals, including a pair from Brock Nelson, in its Milan-Cortina Olympics opener against Latvia.
Personal injury attorney Rich Ruohonen made history as the oldest U.S. winter Olympian. He is joined by at least a half-dozen Olympians age 40 and older.
American Chloe Kim washed out on her final run, falling short of a historic third consecutive snowboard gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.
American Mystique Ro was terrified the first time she rode a skeleton sled. Now she’s one of the favorites to win Olympic gold in the sport.
Breaking down Ilia Malinin’s iconic back flip and how the favorite for gold in men’s figure skating learned the move.
The U.S. won five medals Wednesday (two gold, three silver), but there was still a tinge of disappointment in figure skating.
Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.
The American ice dancing duo seemed unbeatable entering the Winter Olympics, but they stumbled and settled for silver Wednesday.
Picabo Street gave Lindsey Vonn her old gloves to wear before Vonn’s downhill race. But seeing her one-time protégé wearing bib No. 13 made Street very worried.
Ski techs played a critical yet often overlooked role in helping Olympic skiers achieve their best on the slopes.
The medals for the United States were plentiful on Tuesday. The question now is how long before they break?
Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.
The win was the seventh in a row for the U.S. over Canada, dating to last April’s world championships. And the Americans dominated from the start, taking its earliest lead of the tournament.
A year after his parents were killed in a plane crash, Maxim Naumov delivered a strong men’s short program at the Winter Olympics in their honor.
Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won bronze at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, then used his post-race interview to admit he cheated on his girlfriend.
Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse fall to Sweden in the gold-medal match, but they are the first U.S. curlers to reach the podium in Olympic mixed doubles.
Chloe Kim, once the fresh-faced star of snowboarding halfpipe is now the veteran of the sport. Can the Torrance native win a third consecutive gold medal?
Mikaela Shiffrin finished with the 15th fastest time in the slalom portion of the Alpine team combined as Austria surged to take the gold.
The U.S. has only two medals so far, both gold, but a lot of promising medal events are still to come in the Winter Olympics.
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson did not medal in their speedskating race at the Winter Olympics. The Netherlands’ Jutta Leerdam, fiancee of Jake Paul, won gold.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache, surgeon for sport stars, says he saw no signs Lindsey Vonn’s ruptured ACL caused her crash. Ski experts agree it was bad luck.
Rafael Arutyunyan, the coach who mentored “Quad King” Nathan Chen is also the coach to “Quad God” Ilia Malinin. Meet the Irvine-based “Quad Maker.”
Chloe Kim says her injured shoulder may have helped her improve, preventing her from moving around as much during practice at the Winter Olympics.
How Casey Wasserman entered Epstein’s orbit and why it might affect his role with the LA28 Olympics
Newly-released risque emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime confidant of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, threatens Casey Wasserman’s role overseeing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games.
We saw the end of one Olympic superstar (Lindsey Vonn) and the birth of a new Olympic superstar (Ilia Malinin).
Despite a mistake, Ilia Malinin still wins the men’s free skate to help lift the U.S. to gold in the figure skating team competition for the second straight Olympics.
American skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Hunter Hess and other Milan-Cortina Olympic athletes aren’t shying away from talking about what’s going on in the United States.
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn crashed violently early in first women’s downhill run. Breezy Johnson then won the first U.S. gold medal of the Winter Olympics.
Ilia Malinin is expected to help the United States win its first medal during the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Sunday in the team skating competition.
Ilia Malinin fell short of extraordinary expectations in his Olympic debut, but the U.S. still leads the team skate competition.
Doctors explain how it’s possible for U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn to compete for gold at the Milan-Cortina Olympics despite dealing with a ruptured ACL.
Hilary Knight helped the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Finland at the Milan-Cortina Olympics Saturday. The Americans are favorites if they can stay healthy.
Figure skating star Ilia Malinin is changing the sport in ways that go beyond his status as an overwhelming favorite for Olympic gold in Italy.
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is hoping to cap her comeback to Alpine skiing with a gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics despite suffering a ruptured ACL on Jan. 30.
NBC has altered its Milan-Cortina Olympics on-air talent plans while the search continues Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother.
Italy welcomed the world with a snow-capped spectacle during the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Olympics, pushing past pre-Games tension.
Athletes from around the world marched into San Siro Stadium in Milan on Friday, joining a festive opening ceremony that officially kicked off the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
Alysa Liu finishes second to Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto in the women’s short program, but it’s enough to help the U.S. take lead in figure skating team competition.
Mike Tirico will be NBC’s play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl LX on Sunday in addition to hosting the network’s Milan-Cortina Olympics coverage from Levi’s Stadium.
The Olympic village in Milan offers plenty of perks and amenities for athletes, including free food, stress plants and beds that are not made of cardboard.
Germany is expected to once again dominate the medal count in luge, but the U.S. could pull off a surprise or two, especially in the women’s events.
Warming temperatures are threatening the future of all outdoor snow-based sports in the Olympic Games. Is it only a matter of time before certain Olympic events disappear?
The 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games will take place over an 8,500 square miles in Northern Italy, creating a complex challenge for organizers and fans.
Gold medal contender Alysa Liu had to step away from figure skating to understand how she could make the sport her own and find fulfillment and purpose.
With her first shift in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Czechia, Laila Edwards became the first Black woman to play for the U.S. national hockey team in an Olympic tournament.
Longtime pals Dan Presburger and Brad Frank brought suitcases full of pins with them to Italy to trade with people at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
With three world champions entering the Olympics, the United States figure skating team could have its best medal haul in decades at the Milan-Cortina Games.
Amid calls for his ouster for his association with Ghislaine Maxwell, L.A. 2028 Olympic committee chairman Casey Wasserman is greeted warmly by IOC officials in Milan.
Ski mountaineering, also called Skimo, will make its Olympic debut at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games. Here’s everything you need to know about the sport.
Korey Dropkin is grateful for his Olympic moment as the U.S. curling team looks to capitalize on a mix of youth and experience to challenge for gold in Italy.
Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
As U.S. athletes and staff arrived in Italy for the Winter Olympics, they were greeted by protesters opposing ICE’s planned security role at the Games.
Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté says Universal has given him the OK to use its Minions-themed music at the Olympics. U.S. figure skaters call the clearance process ‘strenuous.’
Lindsey Vonn revealed she suffered a torn ACL in a crash last week but remains focused on racing in the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
American Hilary Knight has tirelessly advocated for the growth of women’s hockey as one of the sport’s biggest stars, and Caroline Harvey is ready to follow in her footsteps.
A look at some of the top American athletes that are expected to compete for gold medals at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
Players and coaches representing their countries at the Milan-Cortina Olympics will do whatever it takes to win gold, even at the expense of their NHL teammates.
Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo is looking to build upon his success and prove he can compete for a medal at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games.
Through triumph and tragedy, Tai Babilonia redefined what a figure skater could be, winning five U.S. titles with pairs partner Randy Gardner.