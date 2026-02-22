Breaking News
U.S. defeats Canada for its first gold in Olympic men’s hockey since ‘Miracle on Ice’
2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games: Complete coverage

U.S. players celebrate after Hilary Knight, center, scored a tying goal late against Canada.
U.S. players celebrate after Hilary Knight, center, scored a tying goal late in the third period of their gold-medal victory over Canada at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 19, 2026.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics created plenty of memorable moments, from Alysa Liu‘s gold-medal triumph in women’s figure skating to the U.S. women‘s and men’s hockey teams each defeating Canada to win gold medals.

Here’s a look at everything that happened in Italy from Feb. 6-22, 2026 from The Times’ staff of reporters and photographers.

Winter Olympics 2026.

Records, proposals and controversy: The legacy of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games

The Milan-Cortina Games created a stunning Italian backdrop for an Olympics that saw records fall, golden performances and some Shakespearean-like drama.

United States' Jack Hughes (86), right, celebrates with teammates after scoring.

U.S. defeats Canada for its first gold in Olympic men’s hockey since ‘Miracle on Ice’

Jack Hughes scores in overtime to lift the United States to a 2-1 overtime win against rival Canada for the gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

LIVIGNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team.

2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the final day of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Jessie Diggins of Team United States.

U.S. could make Olympic medals history on final day of Milan-Cortina Games

Heading into the final day of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, the U.S. is on the brink of its best medal haul ever in a Winter Olympics.

Snoop Dogg gestures as he watches the women's 500 meters speedskating race.

Snoop Dogg embraces NBC Olympic ambassador of joy role as Games shift to his hometown

Snoop Dogg enjoys spreading cheer at the Olympics on behalf of NBC and has big goals for 2028 when his hometown hosts the Games.

United States' Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, left, and Jasmine Jones arrive at the finish during a two women bobsled run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Americans earn bronze medal in two-woman bobsled

Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones finish third behind a pair of German competitors.

Milan, Italy, Saturday, February 21, 2026 - USA skater Jordan Stolz skates.

Pack mentality prevents Jordan Stolz from adding to his Olympic medal count

U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz misses out on a fourth medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, getting passed just before the finish line to lose bronze.

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Team Norway.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 15 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 15 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Team USA's Auston Matthews, center, is defended.

U.S. continues to add to its gold tally at the Milan-Cortina Olympics

The United States continues to make a strong showing at the Milan-Cortina Olympics as it adds to its already strong medal tally heading into the final hours of the Games.

American Jack Eichel celebrates his second period goal during a semifinal game against Slovakia at the Winter Olympics.

U.S. men rout Slovakia, will play Canada for hockey gold medal

Jack Hughes scores twice during a three-goal second period and the Americans will take on the Canadians for the Winter Olympics championship on Sunday.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Sunday, Monday, February 9. 2026 - Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirby set off in Women's Doubles Luge training at he Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Photos: ICYMI | Scenes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier shares some of the visual surprises he captured during the emotional Winter Olympics in Italy.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 19: Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Single Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Alysa Liu highlights a day of remarkable comebacks

Maybe it’s all the entertainment options we have on television.

Nick Goepper of the United States competes in men's freeski halfpipe qualifying Friday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping what happened on Day 14 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with the U.S. men’s hockey team defeating Slovakia to set up a gold-medal showdown with Canada.

American Alysa Liu smiles and acknowledges applause after completing her figure skating free program at the Olympics.

After shedding pressure, American Alysa Liu rides wave of joy to Olympic gold medal

U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu smiled through a monster free program, clinching the figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Thursday.

Milan, Italy, Thursday February 19, 2026 - Megan Keller scores the game winning goal to beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in the Women's ice hockey final at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

‘A magical moment.’ Hilary Knight caps off U.S. women’s hockey career with Olympic gold

Hilary Knight scores the game-tying goal late in the third period before Megan Keller scored the winner in overtime to give the U.S. the gold medal in Olympic women’s hockey.

Hockey captain Hilary Knight, left, and speedskater Brittany Bowe compete at the 2026 WInter Olympics.

Olympians Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe get engaged before gold-medal hockey match

U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight proposed to speedskater Brittany Bowe the day before the women’s Olympic final in hockey between teams U.S.A. and Canada.

Jordan Stolz of the U.S. competes to take a silver medal in the men's 1500 meters.

Jordan Stolz takes silver in Olympic 1,500 meters; China’s Ning Zhongyan wins gold

U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz finishes second to China’s Ning Zhongyan, who set an Olympic record in the 1,500 meters to take gold.

FILE - Fifth placed Elana Meyers Taylor and Azaria Hill of USA react after.

U.S. bobsledder Azaria Hill adding to her family’s rich Olympic Games legacy

Azaria Hill and Jadin O’Brien are the latest former track and field athletes to make a successful jump from sprinting to Olympic bobsled.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States competes during the Women's Slalom Run on day twelve of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 18, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin highlights a medal-filled day

With Mikaela Shiffrin leading the way, the U.S. gets the medal trifecta with a gold, silver and bronze.

Olympic hockey

2026 Winter Olympics Day 13 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Everything that happened on Day 13 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Alysa Liu won gold in women’s figure skating and the U.S. women’s hockey team also won gold.

United States' Quinn Hughes celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the overtime period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

U.S. men defeat Sweden in overtime, advance to Olympic hockey semifinals

Quinn Hughes scored 3:27 into the extra period to to move the Americans to within one win of medaling at the Winter Games for the first time since 2010.

Lindsey Vonn stands next to an orange Olympic flag and looks downhill with snow in the background. She wears a white helmet

Lindsey Vonn reveals that her beloved dog, Leo, died the day after her downhill crash at Olympics

U.S. ski racing legend Lindsey Vonn’s beloved dog Leo died a day after she crashed at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Vonn was scheduled for more surgery on her leg Wednesday.

Amber Glenn prior to the start of the women's short program.

Amber Glenn explains what went wrong in her Olympic short program

U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn says she’s hoping to achieve something more special to her than an Olympic medal during her free skate.

Alysa Liu competes during the women's short program figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Tuesday.

L.A. designer Lisa McKinnon draws on her roots to create U.S. figure skating dresses

Designer Lisa McKinnon buys fabric in Los Angeles’ fashion district and spins it into competition dresses worn by the Olympics’ biggest stars.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning the gold medal in an alpine ski.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic slalom triumph turns into a moment of remembrance

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin dominates in women’s slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games, earning her first Olympic gold in the event since 2014.

MILAN ITALY FEBRUARY 17, 2026 -- Alysa Liu competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. women’s figure skating medal hopes rest on Alysa Liu’s shoulders

Of the three U.S. figure skating “Blade Angels,” only Alysa Liu has a realistic chance at ending up with a medal.

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher, of the United States, pose after winning.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 12 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 12 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

MILAN ITALY FEBRUARY 17, 2026 -- Amber Glenn gets emotional after failing to complete an element competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Alysa Liu shines, while Amber Glenn is haunted by a big mistake in Olympic figure skating

Liu looks to end a 20-year podium drought for U.S. women after finishing third in the short program, while Glenn stumbles into the free skate in 13th place.

Canada's Marc Kennedy in action during the men's curling round robin.

Olympic curling scandal threatens to forever alter the sport’s culture of trust

The most troubling aspect of the Olympic curling cheating accusations is that it could mark the official end of the hobbyist foundations of the sport.

American Elana Meyers Taylor competes in the monobob bobsled at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

A look at the best medal opportunities for the U.S. for the rest of the Games

Let’s look at what legitimate chances the U.S. has for a gold medal for the rest of these Winter Olympics.

Team USA with Ethan Cepuran, white armband, Casey Dawson, red armband,.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 11 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Recapping Day 11 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 12, 2025 - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass address the Democratic National Committee at their Winter Meeting at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on December 12, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) Los Angeles, CA - November 14: Reynold Hoover, left, CEO, listens to Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairman and president, speak at a news conference at UCLA Covel Commons in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Karen Bass says LA28 head Wasserman should step down

Bass told CNN’s Dana Bash that it was ‘unfortunate’ that the organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics are supporting Wasserman.

American Alysa Liu smiles and acknowledges applause after completing her figure skating free program at the Olympics.

After shedding pressure, American Alysa Liu rides wave of joy to Olympic gold medal

U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu smiled through a monster free program, clinching the figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Thursday.

Elana Meyers Taylor waves the American flag and celebrates after winning the women's monobob competition.

American bobsled star Elana Meyers Taylor defies age, wins her first Olympic gold medal

Elana Meyers Taylor took gold and Kaillie Humphries bronze in the women’s monobob bobsled competition Monday at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026: Team United States celebrate after defeating.

‘The best team in the world.’ U.S. women’s hockey routs Sweden, reaches gold-medal game

U.S. women’s hockey defeats Sweden 5-0 in the semifinals of the Milan-Cortina Olympics to set up a showdown with longtime rival Canada for the gold medal.

Michelle Gloor is attending the Milan-Cortina Olympics to support her boyfriend, a driver for a two-man Swiss bobsled team.

Swiss bobsledder’s courageous cancer fight a reminder of how quickly life can change

Aspiring Olympic bobsledder Michelle Gloor was hoping to represent Switzerland in the Milan-Cortina Games before a cancer diagnosis changed her life.

Switzerland's Kevin Fiala takes a shot during a preliminary round match.

Kevin Fiala injury could force Kings to make another big move before trade deadline

Kevin Fiala’s season-ending leg injury upends the Kings’ Stanley Cup push plans. Will general manager Ken Holland go back to the trade market to bolster the roster?

American Amber Glenn competes during the figure skating women's team event at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Feb. 8.

After years of trauma, Amber Glenn and other U.S. stars are grateful skating is changing

Amber Glenn recalls struggling with depression and an eating disorder early in her career. She hopes new age restrictions take pressure off young skaters.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 14: Rachel Homan of Team Canada competes against Team Switzerland during Women's Round Robin on day eight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on February 14, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Canadian cheating controversy clouds curling

The Canadian teams, first the men and then the women, have been accused of double touching the stone during the initial release.

United States' Frankie del Duca, right, and Joshua Williamson start for a two man.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 10 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Ukraine athletes wave their national flag and wave to fans during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

IOC moves closer to reinstating Russia by LA28, but backlash may put its return on ice

The support for Ukrainian athletes at the Milan-Cortina Games suggests there may be challenges with reinstating Russia and Belarus for the LA28 Olympics.

American Vincent Trocheck and German Jonas Muller compete for the puck during the first period of the U.S. win.

U.S. men’s hockey rolls past Germany, closes Winter Olympics group play unbeaten

The U.S. advanced to the quarterfinals of the Milan-Cortina Olympics men’s hockey tournament after beating Germany 5-1 on Sunday in Milan.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's giant slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin finishes outside top 10 in giant slalom as her Olympic woes continue

Mikaela Shiffrin’s struggles at the Winter Olympics continued Sunday, with the American skier finishing 11th, nearly a second behind winner Federica Brignone.

U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz leads the Netherlands' Jenning de Boo during a race at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Jordan Stolz sets records, snaps Americans’ skid at Winter Olympics

American Jordan Stolz won his second gold medal on Saturday, living up to expectations during a challenging Olympics for U.S. stars.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen speeds down the course, during an alpine ski.

Airbags, blue lines and good underwear: 6 features of Olympic skiing you should know

What’s with the blue lines painted in the slow on Alpine skiing courses? What about the catch fencing? There’s more to Olympic skiing than meets the eye.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, leads Victor Lovera, of France.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 9 recap: Record broken for most gold medals

Recapping what happened at the from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026: Ilia Malinin of the United States reacts.

Ilia Malinin’s collapse a reminder of how stressful the Olympic spotlight can be

Ilia Malinin was supposed to dominate and win gold. Instead he struggled like some other prolific figure skaters did during their Olympic debuts.

Milan, Italy - February 14, 2026: Jordan Stolz of United States celebrates.

Jordan Stolz sets another Olympic record to win his second speedskating gold

American speedskater Jordan Stolz sets an Olympic record in the 500 meters to capture his second gold medal of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026: Ilia Malinin of the United States reacts.

Disaster strikes Ilia Malinin in most shocking moment of Winter Olympics so far

U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin was supposed to win gold by a wide margin before a disastrous free skate moved him out of medal contention in a Winter Olympics shocker.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Sunday, Monday, February 9. 2026 - Team Argentina skier.

Visualizing success: Why Olympic skiers mentally rehearse before every run

Olympic skiers explain why many of them engage in a pre-race routine that includes visualizing the course in their mind as if they were skiing it in real time.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 13: Axel Brown of Team Trinidad.

Caribbean sprinters are hoping to transform Winter Olympic bobsledding

Bobsled teams from Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica are hopeful they can lean on their rich sprinting culture and move closer to the European powers in the sport.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski.

Mikaela Shiffrin hopes to end her Olympic slump, but winning gold won’t be easy

U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin is determined not to let her struggles in Beijing four years ago hamper her efforts for gold at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Puerto Rico's Kellie Delka starts for a women's skeleton training session.

Puerto Rico’s lone Winter Olympian hopes to inspire others to represent the island

Kellie Delka is the only athlete from Puerto Rico competing in the Winter Olympic Games, but she hopes that won’t be the only one representing the island in 2030.

U.S. Olympic athletes Brittany Bowe, left, and Hilary Knight side by side.

Power couple Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight eager to cap their Olympic careers with gold

Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight have been dating since 2022 and both are looking to cap their prolific Winter Olympic careers by winning gold in Milan.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen speeds down the course, during an alpine ski.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.

American Ilia Malinin of the United falls while competing in the men's singles free skate at the Winter Olympics.

Ilia Malinin describes crippling anxiety that cost the favorite a Winter Olympics medal

Ilia Malinin could not overcome negative thoughts and mistakes Friday, costing him a figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Sunday, February 8. 2026 - The Women's downhill Alpine skiing.

Inside the terrifying and efficient world of Olympic ski airlifts

Lindsey Vonn’s devastating leg injury at the Milan-Cortina Games was a reminder of the vital role emergency airlifts play in Olympic skiing.

Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych arrives at the finish during a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

IOC makes controversial decision to disqualify Ukrainian athlete

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian sledder Vladyslav Heraskevych for supporting his country’s fallen athletes.

Gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

United States' Brock Nelson scores his sides second goal past Latvia's goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between Latvia and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Brock Nelson lives up to his family’s Olympic hockey legacy in U.S. rout of Latvia

The U.S. men’s hockey team scored four unanswered goals, including a pair from Brock Nelson, in its Milan-Cortina Olympics opener against Latvia.

Curling teammates Luc Violette, Benjamin Richardson, Rich Ruohonen, Daniel Casper and Aidan Oldenburg pose for a photo.

Attorney Rich Ruohonen becomes oldest American Olympian amid a senior wave in Italy

Personal injury attorney Rich Ruohonen made history as the oldest U.S. winter Olympian. He is joined by at least a half-dozen Olympians age 40 and older.

American Chloe Kim reacts after falling during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympics.

Chloe Kim falls short of historic third consecutive gold at Winter Olympics

American Chloe Kim washed out on her final run, falling short of a historic third consecutive snowboard gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

United States' Mystique Ro starts for a women's skeleton training session.

Meet Mystique Ro, the U.S. skeleton star who hates roller coasters and is allergic to ice

American Mystique Ro was terrified the first time she rode a skeleton sled. Now she’s one of the favorites to win Olympic gold in the sport.

Ilia Malinin of the United States does a back flip while competing during.

Ilia Malinin’s backflip is a crowd-pleaser. It also might be reviving figure skating

Breaking down Ilia Malinin’s iconic back flip and how the favorite for gold in men’s figure skating learned the move.

Milan, Italy - February 11, 2026: Gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and partner Guillaume Cizeron of France sing their national anthem as Silver medalists Madison Chock and partner Evan Bates of United States and Bronze medalists Piper Gilles and partner Paul Poirier of Canada watch on during the medal ceremony for Ice Dance at the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A strong day for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics, with a touch of disappointment

The U.S. won five medals Wednesday (two gold, three silver), but there was still a tinge of disappointment in figure skating.

United States' Chloe Kim smiles after crashing during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 recap: Chloe Kim takes silver in snowboard

Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete during the ice dancing free skate competition at the Winter Olympics.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates settle for silver in surprise ice dance finish

The American ice dancing duo seemed unbeatable entering the Winter Olympics, but they stumbled and settled for silver Wednesday.

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn wears Picabo Street's gloves as she prepares to leave the starting gate.

Picabo Street gave Lindsey Vonn her gloves, but still ‘cried all night’ before fateful race

Picabo Street gave Lindsey Vonn her old gloves to wear before Vonn’s downhill race. But seeing her one-time protégé wearing bib No. 13 made Street very worried.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Sunday, Monday, February 9. 2026 - Ales Sopotnik, Breezy Johnson.

Ski techs: The quiet heroes behind Olympic gold-medal performances

Ski techs played a critical yet often overlooked role in helping Olympic skiers achieve their best on the slopes.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Gold medalists Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn of Team United States pose after the medal ceremony for the Team Event following the Men's Single Skating - Free Skating Team Event on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 08, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

You break it, you bought it: The medals at these Winter Olympics are fragile

The medals for the United States were plentiful on Tuesday. The question now is how long before they break?

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Jordan Stolz of Team United States competes.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 recap: Jordan Stolz wins speedskating gold

Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Kendall Coyne #26 of Team United States shakes hands with players of Canada after the team's 5-0 victory in the Women's Preliminary Group A match between United States and Canada on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 10, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

U.S. women’s hockey team routs Canada, continues dominant Olympic tournament play

The win was the seventh in a row for the U.S. over Canada, dating to last April’s world championships. And the Americans dominated from the start, taking its earliest lead of the tournament.

Maxim Naumov waits for his scores while holding a photo of his late parents after competing at the Winter Olympics.

Maxim Naumov shines in Olympics spotlight on strength of parents killed in crash

A year after his parents were killed in a plane crash, Maxim Naumov delivered a strong men’s short program at the Winter Olympics in their honor.

Sturla Holm Laegreid wears a white ski hat, a white jacket and his bronze medal

Norwegian biathlete wins Olympic bronze, then confesses to cheating on girlfriend

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won bronze at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, then used his post-race interview to admit he cheated on his girlfriend.

Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa celebrate in background as United States.

U.S. takes silver in mixed doubles curling, falling to Sweden in dramatic finish

Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse fall to Sweden in the gold-medal match, but they are the first U.S. curlers to reach the podium in Olympic mixed doubles.

LIVIGNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 09: Bea Kim of Team United States of America and Chloe Kim.

Chloe Kim must beat her protégés if she wants to make Olympic snowboarding history

Chloe Kim, once the fresh-faced star of snowboarding halfpipe is now the veteran of the sport. Can the Torrance native win a third consecutive gold medal?

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 10, 2026: United States' Mikaela Shiffrin in action.

Austria wins women’s Alpine combined after Mikaela Shiffrin struggles in slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin finished with the 15th fastest time in the slalom portion of the Alpine team combined as Austria surged to take the gold.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Sunday, Monday, February 9. 2026 - Korey Dropkin yells out after a securing a victory in a semifinal match against Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner of Italy at he Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The U.S. is starting slow, but has plenty of medal opportunities coming up

The U.S. has only two medals so far, both gold, but a lot of promising medal events are still to come in the Winter Olympics.

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Ben Ogden of Team United States celebrates.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

American Brittany Bowe competes during the 1,000-meter speedskating competition at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

American Brittany Bowe falls short of medal in her strongest speedskating race

Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson did not medal in their speedskating race at the Winter Olympics. The Netherlands’ Jutta Leerdam, fiancee of Jake Paul, won gold.

American Lindsey Vonn crashes during the women's downhill competition at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre.

Lindsey Vonn says she has no regrets. Experts agree torn ACL didn’t cause her crash

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, surgeon for sport stars, says he saw no signs Lindsey Vonn’s ruptured ACL caused her crash. Ski experts agree it was bad luck.

Gold medalist Ilia Malinin celebrates with coach Rafael Arutyunyan after a medal ceremony.

The ‘Quad Maker’: Meet the ‘genius’ architect behind Ilia Malinin’s quad axel

Rafael Arutyunyan, the coach who mentored “Quad King” Nathan Chen is also the coach to “Quad God” Ilia Malinin. Meet the Irvine-based “Quad Maker.”

American Chloe Kim practices as a photographer watches during a snowboard halfpipe training session.

Chloe Kim ready to defend Olympic snowboard title with just one healthy shoulder

Chloe Kim says her injured shoulder may have helped her improve, preventing her from moving around as much during practice at the Winter Olympics.

PARIS, FRANCE July 23, 2024-LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman speaks during a presentation and meeting in Paris, France Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
How Casey Wasserman entered Epstein’s orbit and why it might affect his role with the LA28 Olympics

Newly-released risque emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime confidant of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, threatens Casey Wasserman’s role overseeing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image/clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 08, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn crash overwhelms some good U.S news at Winter Olympics

We saw the end of one Olympic superstar (Lindsey Vonn) and the birth of a new Olympic superstar (Ilia Malinin).

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Gold medalists of Team United States pose.

Ilia Malinin powers U.S. to Olympic gold in team figure skating competition

Despite a mistake, Ilia Malinin still wins the men’s free skate to help lift the U.S. to gold in the figure skating team competition for the second straight Olympics.

CORTINA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States speaks.

U.S. Olympic athletes in Italy are speaking out about the political situation at home

American skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Hunter Hess and other Milan-Cortina Olympic athletes aren’t shying away from talking about what’s going on in the United States.

American Breezy Johnson celebrates on the podium after winning the alpine downhill gold medal.

After Lindsey Vonn broke her leg, Breezy Johnson earned redemptive gold medal

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn crashed violently early in first women’s downhill run. Breezy Johnson then won the first U.S. gold medal of the Winter Olympics.

Ilia Malinin of the United States competes during the figure skating men's team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Americans poised to win their first Winter Olympics medal

Ilia Malinin is expected to help the United States win its first medal during the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Sunday in the team skating competition.

American Ilia Malinin competes in men's skating short program during the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Saturday in Milan.

‘Quad God’ Ilia Malinin conserves energy in Olympic debut; U.S. still leads team skate

Ilia Malinin fell short of extraordinary expectations in his Olympic debut, but the U.S. still leads the team skate competition.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 7: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States.

Doctors explain how Lindsey Vonn can ski at Olympics with a ruptured ACL

Doctors explain how it’s possible for U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn to compete for gold at the Milan-Cortina Olympics despite dealing with a ruptured ACL.

United States' Hilary Knight celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides.

Hilary Knight and U.S. women’s hockey routs Finland, works to avoid norovirus

Hilary Knight helped the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Finland at the Milan-Cortina Olympics Saturday. The Americans are favorites if they can stay healthy.

Irvine, CA, Wednesday, December 157, 2025 - U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin trains.

Meet the ‘Quad God.’ Why Olympic star Ilia Malinin might revolutionize figure skating

Figure skating star Ilia Malinin is changing the sport in ways that go beyond his status as an overwhelming favorite for Olympic gold in Italy.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 06: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States.

Lindsey Vonn is trying to achieve the seemingly impossible: Win gold with a ruptured ACL

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is hoping to cap her comeback to Alpine skiing with a gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics despite suffering a ruptured ACL on Jan. 30.

Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Flagbearer Erin Jackson of Team United States walks with her teammates during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

NBC juggles emotions of Savannah Guthrie’s family tragedy, celebrating the Winter Olympics

NBC has altered its Milan-Cortina Olympics on-air talent plans while the search continues Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother.

A general view of performers and fireworks during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Italians embrace unity — except with JD Vance — during Olympics opening ceremony

Italy welcomed the world with a snow-capped spectacle during the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Olympics, pushing past pre-Games tension.

A group meant to symbolize messengers of peace carry the Olympic flag during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Photos from the sweeping 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics opening ceremony

Athletes from around the world marched into San Siro Stadium in Milan on Friday, joining a festive opening ceremony that officially kicked off the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Alysa Liu of Team United States competes.

Alysa Liu helps U.S. take lead in Olympic figure skating team competition

Alysa Liu finishes second to Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto in the women’s short program, but it’s enough to help the U.S. take lead in figure skating team competition.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: NBC Sunday Night Football color commentator.

NBC’s Mike Tirico ready to pull off an Olympic-sized feat at Super Bowl

Mike Tirico will be NBC’s play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl LX on Sunday in addition to hosting the network’s Milan-Cortina Olympics coverage from Levi’s Stadium.

Members of Team Poland pose with the Olympic rings in the Olympic Village in Milan during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games.

Inside the Milan Olympic village: real beds, free tech and other athlete perks

The Olympic village in Milan offers plenty of perks and amenities for athletes, including free food, stress plants and beds that are not made of cardboard.

Summer Britcher of the United States sleds through the ice channel during.

U.S. hopes to chip away at Germany’s luge dominance at the Milan-Cortina Games

Germany is expected to once again dominate the medal count in luge, but the U.S. could pull off a surprise or two, especially in the women’s events.

BORMIO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the course during the Men's Downhill.

How climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics

Warming temperatures are threatening the future of all outdoor snow-based sports in the Olympic Games. Is it only a matter of time before certain Olympic events disappear?

The historic Milan Cathedral towers over Piazza del Doumo.

From cathedrals to Dolomites: Milan-Cortina Olympics pose a massive logistical test

The 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games will take place over an 8,500 square miles in Northern Italy, creating a complex challenge for organizers and fans.

Milan, Italy, Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu practices.

Alysa Liu 2.0: How retirement, perspective helped the U.S. star reach new heights

Gold medal contender Alysa Liu had to step away from figure skating to understand how she could make the sport her own and find fulfillment and purpose.

Milan, Italy, Thursday, February 5, 2026 - Laila Edwards #10 of Team United States.

Laila Edwards sparks U.S. women’s hockey to win over Czechia in Olympic opener

With her first shift in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Czechia, Laila Edwards became the first Black woman to play for the U.S. national hockey team in an Olympic tournament.

Dan Presburger and Brad Frank traveled from L.A. to Milan to trade pins with people at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Meet the longtime pin traders who brought 15,000 pins to the Winter Olympics

Longtime pals Dan Presburger and Brad Frank brought suitcases full of pins with them to Italy to trade with people at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JANUARY 11: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

The power of teamwork: Inside U.S. figure skating’s new Olympic golden age

With three world champions entering the Olympics, the United States figure skating team could have its best medal haul in decades at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Casey Wasserman, Chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee.

IOC continues to have ‘full trust’ in Casey Wasserman and L.A. Olympic committee

Amid calls for his ouster for his association with Ghislaine Maxwell, L.A. 2028 Olympic committee chairman Casey Wasserman is greeted warmly by IOC officials in Milan.

MONTHEY, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 06: Helen Desmond of USA in action during.

Everything you need to know about ski mountaineering, the newest Olympic sport

Ski mountaineering, also called Skimo, will make its Olympic debut at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games. Here’s everything you need to know about the sport.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - NOVEMBER 21: Korey Dropkin of the United States delivers.

U.S. curling team’s decades-long journey culminates at Milan-Cortina Olympics

Korey Dropkin is grateful for his Olympic moment as the U.S. curling team looks to capitalize on a mix of youth and experience to challenge for gold in Italy.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 8, 2026: Italy's Stefania Constantini, right.

2026 Winter Olympics opening weekend recap

Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Demonstrators protest in Milan against the involvement of the U.S. ICE officers in Winter Olympics security.

Amid protests over ICE at the Olympics, U.S. athletes may get poor crowd reaction

As U.S. athletes and staff arrived in Italy for the Winter Olympics, they were greeted by protesters opposing ICE’s planned security role at the Games.

Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate of Spain competes in the Men's Short Program

This Spanish figure skater may get to skate his Minions program at the Olympics after all

Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté says Universal has given him the OK to use its Minions-themed music at the Olympics. U.S. figure skaters call the clearance process ‘strenuous.’

United States' Lindsey Vonn smiles during a press conference by the U.S. ski team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Can Lindsey Vonn compete in Olympics with torn ACL? ‘If anyone can do it, it’s Lindsey’

Lindsey Vonn revealed she suffered a torn ACL in a crash last week but remains focused on racing in the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

EDMONTON, CANADA - DECEMBER 13: Hilary Knight #21 and Caroline Harvey.

Hilary Knight’s hockey achievements go beyond gold medals and championships

American Hilary Knight has tirelessly advocated for the growth of women’s hockey as one of the sport’s biggest stars, and Caroline Harvey is ready to follow in her footsteps.

Top U.S. athletes to watch at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.

Ten U.S. athletes to watch at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

A look at some of the top American athletes that are expected to compete for gold medals at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) defends the net against.

NHL players, coaches will spill insider secrets when Olympic gold is at stake

Players and coaches representing their countries at the Milan-Cortina Olympics will do whatever it takes to win gold, even at the expense of their NHL teammates.

MONTREAL, CANADA - MARCH 21: Donovan Carrillo of Mexico competes.

From a mall rink to Olympic dreams: Inside Donovan Carrillo’s figure skating rebirth

Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo is looking to build upon his success and prove he can compete for a medal at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

American figure skating duo Randy Gardner and Tai Babilonia in action.

How Tai Babilonia’s groundbreaking career shattered barriers for U.S. figure skaters

Through triumph and tragedy, Tai Babilonia redefined what a figure skater could be, winning five U.S. titles with pairs partner Randy Gardner.

