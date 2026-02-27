Flavor Flav is hosting a women’s sports celebration in Las Vegas. Here’s why and what we know so far

On Monday, Flav offered “a real celebration” for the women’s team.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” Flav wrote on X. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

He added: “But I gots to invite my Bobsled + Skeleton team too.”

The idea has only grown bigger.

“Letz go even bigger and better,” Flav wrote Tuesday on X. “ALL Female US Olympians and Paralympian medalists are invited out to celebrate in Viva Las Vegas for the SHE GOT GAME Weekend ,,, Hit a guy up and LETZ GOOO.”

(Public Enemy did the title track and soundtrack album for the 1998 Spike Lee movie “He Got Game.”)

On Thursday, Flav announced the event would be held July 16-19 in partnership with MGM Resorts and The Gist sports media brand.

“I wanna give a special shout out to MGM Resorts,” Flav wrote on X. “many people offered to help the hockey team,,, but when I said I wanted to include ALL women who earned medals from the winter games + USABS,,, they didn’t hesitate and stepped up to be REAL partners with 100+ rooms.”

He added: “They also offered food and hospitality, spa, ground, event space, after parties, and to host the parade and party for the PUBLIC to celebrate our women for FREE.”

MGM Resorts confirmed Friday that it is hosting the event.

“Planning is underway and details will be shared soon as we get ready to celebrate our incredible USA athletes in a way only MGM Resorts knows how: world-class hospitality, high-energy fun, and memorable experiences,” the company said in a statement emailed to The Times.