2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

Flavor Flav is hosting a women’s sports celebration in Las Vegas. Here’s why and what we know so far

Rapper Flavor Flav, center, attends the skeleton mixed team competition Feb. 15 at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
By Chuck Schilken
  • Flavor Flav is hosting a Las Vegas celebration in July for all medal-winning U.S. female Olympians and Paralympians.
  • A GoFundMe has raised over $67,000 in two days, with Flav urging billion-dollar corporations to sponsor female athletes.
1

Hip-hop legend Flavor Flav is hosting a four-day event celebrating “ALL Female US Olympians and Paralympian medalists” this summer in Las Vegas.

The idea appears to have taken root after President Trump made a dismissive comment about the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team while congratulating the men’s hockey team on its gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Here’s what we know.

2

Flavor Flav and women’s sports

Born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., Flav is a founding member of the pioneer rap group Public Enemy, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

He is known, among other things, for his flamboyant personality and the oversized clocks he wears around his neck — and, in recent years, as a staunch supporter of women’s sports. In 2024, Flav signed a five-year deal as the official hype man for the U.S. men’s and women’s water polo teams that included an undisclosed financial contribution to the women’s team.

His support for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games went beyond the water polo teams. When track and field athlete Veronica Fraley posted on social media that she couldn’t pay her rent back home, Flav and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian covered it for her. When gymnast Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal by the International Olympic Committee, Flav gifted her a bronze, oversized clock necklace as a replacement.

Last year, Flav was named the official hype man for the U.S. bobsled and skeleton teams. Again, his support for Team USA at the Milan-Cortina Games went beyond those teams.

3

Trump and the women’s hockey team

On Feb. 19, the U.S. defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime for the gold medal in women’s hockey. Three days later, the U.S. men’s hockey team also won gold by defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime.

After the men’s game, Trump spoked to the U.S. players by phone in the locker room and invited them to attend his State of the Union address two days later.

“I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said during the call. If he didn’t invite the other American gold medal hockey team, the president said, “I do believe I’d probably be impeached.”

The majority of the men’s team met with Trump at the White House on Tuesday before being honored at the State of the Union address. The women’s team said in a statement Monday that it declined an invitation to attend the address “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games.”

Trump said during the address that the women’s team would visit the White House “very soon.”

4

‘She’s Got Game Weekend’

On Monday, Flav offered “a real celebration” for the women’s team.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” Flav wrote on X. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

He added: “But I gots to invite my Bobsled + Skeleton team too.”

The idea has only grown bigger.

“Letz go even bigger and better,” Flav wrote Tuesday on X. “ALL Female US Olympians and Paralympian medalists are invited out to celebrate in Viva Las Vegas for the SHE GOT GAME Weekend ,,, Hit a guy up and LETZ GOOO.”

(Public Enemy did the title track and soundtrack album for the 1998 Spike Lee movie “He Got Game.”)

On Thursday, Flav announced the event would be held July 16-19 in partnership with MGM Resorts and The Gist sports media brand.

“I wanna give a special shout out to MGM Resorts,” Flav wrote on X. “many people offered to help the hockey team,,, but when I said I wanted to include ALL women who earned medals from the winter games + USABS,,, they didn’t hesitate and stepped up to be REAL partners with 100+ rooms.”

He added: “They also offered food and hospitality, spa, ground, event space, after parties, and to host the parade and party for the PUBLIC to celebrate our women for FREE.”

MGM Resorts confirmed Friday that it is hosting the event.

“Planning is underway and details will be shared soon as we get ready to celebrate our incredible USA athletes in a way only MGM Resorts knows how: world-class hospitality, high-energy fun, and memorable experiences,” the company said in a statement emailed to The Times.

5

How to help support the event

Flav has started a fundraiser to help support the event and female athletes in general. It raised more than $67,000 in fewer than two days.

“Many of y’all asked how you can support and donate to our female athletes and the celebrations,,, so I created a Go Fund Me,” he wrote on X. “I’m hopeful this can have an impact beyond the weekend and help those that represent the best of the US.”

He also reached out to large corporations to donate more than their products to the cause.

“So impressed and blessed for all the brands reaching out to support,” Flav wrote Friday on X. “thousand and more companies offered to donate product and my team gunna get to it. BUT if you a billion dollar company,,, we don’t want a product donation. We want you to sponsor these women + athletes.”
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

