Paralympians focusing on Milan-Cortina Games amid tensions over Iran and Russia

Athletes at the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics, the first global sports event since the war in the Middle East began last week, have been trying to block out news of the conflicts and focus on their preparations for the Games that officially start on Friday.

Others have been outspoken about the return of the Russian flag to the global stage and are defending their nation’s boycott of Friday’s opening ceremony.

The Games that mark the 50th anniversary of the Winter Paralympics are getting underway amid the ongoing military attacks by the United States, Israel and Iran. The conflicts prompted travel difficulties for some of the nations coming to Italy because of widespread flight disruptions. Iran was due to have one skier at Milan-Cortina, although his participation was yet to be confirmed.

“We are here to do a job,” U.S. wheelchair curler Laura Dwyer told the Associated Press on Thursday. “We are in the village, and we are at the venue, and we are working really hard to show up, and to do good things, and represent. So that’s what we are focused on, and no place I’d rather be than this beautiful place with this guy right here and at the Paralympic Games.”

Dwyer is competing with Stephen Emt in the mixed-doubles discipline that is debuting at the Winter Paralympics.

“We are just concerned with the ice, concerned with the stones and the competition,” Emt said. “We know that we are in a good place and we are going to continue to battle for the USA.”

The curling competition began two days ahead of the opening ceremony and other curlers have weighed in about competing amid the conflicts elsewhere.

“To be honest, I don’t really think about it,” British curler Jo Butterfield said. “There’s lots of things going on in the world right now, but I’ve been training to do this for a long time and we’re here to curl. I’m a firm believer that sport can rally people, and hopefully some good news stories on the back pages will help the public be happy.”

The opening ceremony will also come amid the boycott of some nations showing solidarity with Ukraine over the return to the Russian flag and anthem.

Russian athletes will compete under their own flag at the Paralympics for the first time in more than a decade, and the country’s national anthem could be played for gold medalists for the first time on the stage of a major global sporting event since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine was the first to announce that it would boycott the opening ceremony because of Russia, and the International Paralympic Committee says several others are planning not to attend because of political reasons: the Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Poland, and Lithuania.

“There is war and we are against war,” Latvian curler Polina Rozkova said. “It’s not allowed (to have a) country under their own flag when their country is attacking another country. It’s our opinion that we are against war. We try to listen less to the news, but of course, everything is terrible and maybe somehow it’s also influencing us.”

Estonian curler Katlin Riidebach said she was trying to focus on the competition but felt it was important for the Estonian Paralympic Committee to make a stance and boycott the opening ceremony.

“Honestly, in here I don’t want to make a political statement,” Riidebach said. “I know that we have decided not to go to the opening ceremony ... We think it’s important to say it loud that the war is not OK and people should know. And even though we don’t want to say it, sports and politics are very engaged, so if athletes can say their opinion, I think we should do it.”

Ahead of the Games, the IPC did not approve an item of the Ukraine uniform because it contained a map that fell within the forbidden categories of “national anthems lyrics, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity.”

The IPC said an alternative uniform was approved within 24 hours after “dialogue” with the Ukrainian National Paralympic Committee.

