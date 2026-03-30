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L.A. 2028 Olympic tickets go on sale this week. Here’s everything you need to know

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games handover celebration in Long Beach.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games handover celebration in Long Beach in August 2024. L.A. 2028 Olympic tickets go on sale this week for people who live in Southern California and Oklahoma.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for LA28)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
  • The window for purchasing tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games officially opens this week.
  • Southern California and Oklahoma residents will be able to buy tickets for the 2028 Olympics April 2-6 in the presale reserve window.
  • There’s a 12-ticket maximum for each fan across all sports and sessions, plus 12 tickets for soccer sessions that don’t count toward the general maximum.
1

There’s still more than two years remaining before the Olympics return to L.A., but fans can lock in their seats this week when tickets officially go on sale.

The virtual ticket box opens April 2 for locals in Southern California and Oklahoma. LA28 is planning to make 14 million tickets available for the Games, which would break the record for total tickets sold set by Paris 2024. The L.A. Games already attracted a record number of ticket registrations, topping 5 million fans from 197 countries and territories for the first drop.

Here’s everything you need to know about purchasing tickets for the 2028 Games:

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2

When can I buy tickets?

The first tickets will go on sale from April 2-6 in a presale window reserved only for locals in Southern California and Oklahoma. The first general ticket window runs from April 9-19.

Fans who registered for tickets using zip codes from select counties in California (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura) and Oklahoma (Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland) were automatically entered into the presale lottery. Purchases during the presale will only be authorized if they are completed using a payment method that has a billing zip code from a qualifying county.

3

How do the time slots work?

An aerial look at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.
The Coliseum in downtown Los Angeles will host track and field events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Time slots are assigned by random lottery. For the locals presale window, notifications will be sent out via email on a rolling basis from March 31-April 4. Notifications will be sent 48 hours before the purchase time slot begins, with the last batch coming as late as April 4. There will also be email reminders the day before and the day of the time slot.

For the general ticket purchasing window, fans will get notifications on April 7 with either an assigned date and time for the first ticket drop or a message telling them they’ve been registered for the next ticket drop.

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Each time slot is open for 48 hours. Fans have 30 minutes to complete a purchase once they add a ticket to their cart. Multiple purchases can be made during the assigned two-day window until the maximum ticket allowance has been reached.

The Coliseum, SoFi Stadium, Dodger Stadium and the Galen Center.

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4

How many tickets can I buy?

There’s a 12-ticket maximum for each fan across all sports and sessions, plus 12 tickets for soccer sessions that don’t count toward the general maximum. A four-ticket maximum per ceremony for the opening and closing ceremonies is included in the general limit. Each attendee, including children of any age, will need a ticket to attend.

Tickets included in hospitality packages sold by On Location, the official hospitality provider of the LA28 Games, will not count toward the general limit.

5

What events will be available?

An aerial view of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The Rose Bowl in Pasadena will host soccer matches during the 2028 Olympic Games.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Tickets across all sports will be available during the first drop, but not every ticket will be released immediately. So if tickets sell out for one sport during the first drop, more tickets from the same sport could be added for the next drop.

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When time slots open, fans can shop for tickets based on sport, venue location, price and medal event. Tickets will be available by category at first with specific seats being assigned closer to the event.

6

How much are tickets?

One million tickets beginning at $28 will be available across all sports, but ticket prices will vary depending on seat location, sport and session. The opening ceremony — which will take place at the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium on July 14, 2028 – and finals of women’s gymnastics, track and field and swimming are typically the most in-demand and expensive tickets.

For more affordable tickets, look for preliminary rounds or new sports, including squash and flag football, the two sports making their Olympic debuts in 2028.

Roughly 5% of the total tickets will be more than $1,000, said Allison Katz-Mayfield, LA28 senior vice president of Games delivery revenue, while more than 75% of all Olympic tickets, including finals, are under $400 and nearly half of the tickets are under $200.

LA28 said it will not use dynamic pricing for the initial ticket drops, but could adjust prices for later drops. Fluctuating ticket prices that respond to availability and demand are common for sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, but have created concerns about skyrocketing prices.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: One of the variations of the 2028 Olympic logo was displayed on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium will share the opening ceremony. The Coliseum will be the site of the closing ceremony. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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7

What about the Paralympics?

Tickets for the Paralympics will go on sale in 2027. They will follow many of the same procedures as the process for the Olympics. Fans already registered for Olympic tickets do not need to register again for Paralympic tickets.

The first Paralympics in L.A. will open on Aug. 15, 2028, but competition will start on Aug. 13 with wheelchair rugby. The 15-day competition window is the longest for a single-host Paralympic Games.

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8

Where do I find resale tickets?

Verified resale tickets will not be available until 2027, LA28 announced Monday. AXS and Eventim is the official secondary ticket marketplace of the Games, and Ticketmaster and Sports Illustrated Tickets also joined a multiplatform ticket resale program to provide verified resale tickets once the program opens in 2027. If there are tickets posted for resale prior to 2027 on other sites, they have not been verified by LA28.
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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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