Advertisement
Olympics

Allyson Felix announces her comeback; will she compete at the 2028 L.A. Olympics?

U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix smiles after earning bronze in the women's 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix smiles after earning bronze in the women’s 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 6, 2021.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Allyson Felix is attempting a comeback at age 40 that could give her a chance to add to her Olympic-record medal haul two years from now in Los Angeles.

Felix, a mother of two, told Time Magazine she thought about coming back some four years after calling it quits and decided: “Let’s go after the thing. Let’s be vulnerable.”

“You know, at this age, I should probably be staying home and taking care of my kids, doing all that. And just, why not? Let’s flip it on its head,” she said.

Advertisement
Sebastian Sawe from Kenya celebrates winning the men's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Sports

Sabastian Sawe’s sub 2-hour marathon pushes Adidas ahead in race to fit feet for record feats

Adidas beat Nike in the “footrace” to develop the shoes worn by the first person to break the 2-hour barrier, accomplished by Sabastian Sawe at the London Marathon.

Felix has won 11 Olympic medals — the most by any woman in track — and has a record 20 medals from world championships.

She is a seven-time Olympic champion, with six in the relays and her lone individual gold coming in the 200 meters at the 2012 London Games.

Before retiring in 2022, she became an outspoken advocate for athletes who become mothers and want to keep their careers going.

Advertisement

Felix, who landed a spot on the IOC Athletes’ Commission in retirement, has two kids — 7-year-old Camryn and 2-year old Trey.

She said she expects to start full-time training with her coach, Bobby Kersee, in October with the goal of competing in 2027. The Olympics will be in her hometown a year later.

“I totally get the person who sticks around too long and you’re like, ‘What are they doing?’” Felix said. “I know, at 40, I am not at my peak. I have no illusions about that. I’m very clear in what it is and what I want to see. And so I hope it’s seen that way.”

More to Read

OlympicsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement