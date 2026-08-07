So you didn’t get a 2028 Olympic ticket time slot? There’s still hope

Fans who did not get a time slot to buy 2028 Olympics could still get opportunities to purchase tickets in 2027.

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Forget high prices or website glitches. With more than 12 million people registering for 2028 Olympics tickets, even getting a chance to browse the ticket shelves was hard to come by.

If you’re still stuck on the outside looking in after two unsuccessful ticket lottery drawings, there is hope.

LA28 said in a statement Friday that more opportunities to buy Olympic tickets will come in 2027, including the first first-come, first-served ticket sales.

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The first two ticket drops this year drew historic interest, with fans from more than 200 countries registering. LA28 sold 4 million tickets in its first drop in April, and time slot notifications hit inboxes Wednesday and Thursday for Drop 2, which lasts from Aug. 10-20. The 48-hour purchasing windows were granted through random lottery, but even a guaranteed slot to purchase didn’t prevent headaches as the ticketing system was fraught with technical glitches and high website traffic.

The next year will bring significant movement in the Games ticketing process as Olympic sales continue, Paralympic tickets are made available for the first time and the official ticket resale platform opens.

Fans who have already registered for Olympic tickets are automatically entered into the Paralympic ticket process, which will begin with the same draw system that started the Olympic ticketing process. The Paralympics, which will come to L.A. for the first time, open on Aug. 15, 2028, at SoFi Stadium and close on Aug. 27 at the Coliseum.

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AXS and Eventim are LA28’s official secondary ticket marketplace, and other verified resale platforms will include Ticketmaster and Sports Illustrated Tickets. The secondary market allows fans to re-sell their tickets, potentially opening chances to see sold-through or popular sports, but the prices could fluctuate drastically. Secondary ticket resale prices will not be capped, LA28 said in a statement, as the organization’s ticket process “will follow federal law and regulations.”

Ticket prices stayed consistent between the first and second drops. LA28 said it would not use dynamic pricing for the early stages of ticketing, but prices could change as the Games get closer.

LA28 expects to sell 14 million tickets between the Olympics and Paralympics, which would break a sales record, eclipsing the 12 million tickets sold for Paris 2024 Games.