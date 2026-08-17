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U.S. 2028 track trials to be hosted in Eugene — not L.A. — with a compressed schedule

Rai Benjamin competes in the men's 400-meter hurdles final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Rai Benjamin competes in the men’s 400-meter hurdles final during the 2025 U.S. track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
(Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)
By Eddie Pells

The U.S. track and field Olympic trials will return to Eugene, Oregon, leaving Los Angeles on the sideline weeks before it hosts the 2028 Summer Games.

The trials, set for June 17-22, 2028, will be the sixth straight held at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus, which has adopted the nickname “TrackTown USA.” It has proven over decades to be America’s only consistently viable host for big-time track events.

The six-day schedule will be different from past trials, which usually spanned two weekends, with a couple of off days in the middle. Those six days will not include selection for the decathlon, heptathlon or the 10,000 meters, all of which will be held earlier in the spring — at locations still to be determined — to allow for additional recovery.

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American Ali Truwit competes in the 400-meter freestyle S10 heats during the 2024 U.S. Paralympic swimming trials.

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Some athletes complain about the cost of traveling to and staying in a metro area of around 400,000, but USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said Eugene’s “record of success in selecting America’s best track and field athletes speaks for itself.”

He said U.S. athletes have won 52 gold medals in athletics since 2008, when Eugene’s streak of hosting trials began.

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The decision to keep the string going comes as something of a surprise, however. There was a thought that the Coliseum, which will host the Olympic track meet, would make for a perfect host for the trials, though there were issues involved with holding two major events in such a short period.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 09: File photo of the the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, April 9, 2026 for Olympic 2028 venues. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Other L.A. venues include UCLA’s Drake Stadium, which is serving as an Olympic training site; and what was known as the Mount SAC Stadium in nearby Walnut. That stadium was awarded the 2020 trials, but they were moved to Eugene after issues arose over renovations of the venue. Those trials were ultimately held in 2021 at Hayward.

Hayward Field also hosted world championships in 2022 and the U.S. track nationals 10 times, including last year, and will do so again in 2027.

Pells writes for the Associated Press.

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