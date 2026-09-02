Jordan Chiles announces gymnastics return, will train for LA28 Olympics

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That Girl is back.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles announced her intention to train for the L.A. Olympics on Wednesday, publicly beginning her attempt for a third Olympic Games in a video narrated by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

“Why again?” says Jordan, whom Chiles is named after. “Because the dream is still there.”

Chiles helped the United States to a team gold medal in 2024, competing on all four events in the team final. Chiles claimed her first individual Olympic medal, a bronze on floor with her energetic Beyoncé-inspired routine, but the result is still being considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after controversy involving the inquiry process that led to Chiles’ score being upgraded to overtake Romania’s Ana Barbosu.

A team silver medalist from 2021, Chiles is the fourth member of the gold medal-winning team to announce a comeback toward the 2028 Olympics, joining Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. Only 29-year-old, 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles has not officially closed the door on her retirement.

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Before Biles, a U.S. female gymnast had not competed in three Olympic Games in 24 years. Biles, Dominique Dawes, who competed in her third Olympics in 2000, Linda Metheny and Muriel Grossfield are the only women to accomplish the feat for the United States. But in a sport no longer dominated by teenage one-hit wonders, there will be three women vying to join the exclusive triple U.S. Olympian club in 2028.

Chiles used college gymnastics experience to help raise her game after her first Olympic experience in Tokyo and has finished a standout collegiate career since returning from Paris. The 23-time NCAA All-American won her second and third individual NCAA titles, on bars in 2025 and floor in 2026, respectively, after becoming an Olympic team champion and won the AAI Award, which goes to the top senior gymnast in the nation. She had 19 perfect 10s in her college career, which ranks third in UCLA history. On Tuesday, UCLA announced Chiles would return to the team as a student coach.

“Jordan has made an incredible impact on our program over the years,” UCLA gymnastics coach Janelle McDonald said in a statement. “I’m excited to watch her continue that influence in a new capacity as she steps into this next chapter with student coaching. Her energy, passion, leadership and gymnastics experience will make a unique and positive impact on our team this coming year!”

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Outside of the gym, Chiles has capitalized on her Olympic stardom. She was a finalist on “Dancing with the Stars” and authored her book “I’m That Girl.” She was named to Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in sports in 2026 and has been a ubiquitous presence on red carpets, major sporting events and galas.

With her post-gymnastics life rolling, Chiles is still choosing to return to training with less than two years remaining until the 2028 Games.

“When the world asks why she’s back for a third time,” Jordan says in Chiles’ announcement video, “the answer’s simple.”

“Why not?” Chiles chimes in.