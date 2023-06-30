LA Times Today: Why do race horses keep dying?
Earlier this month, history was made in horse racing as Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race. But that’s been one of the lone bright spots.
L.A. Times special contributor John Cherwa told Amrit Singh that race horses have been dying at an alarming rate since early spring at two of the sport’s signature tracks in Kentucky and New York, but are at near record lows in California.
