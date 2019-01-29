Melvin Gordon: 'I don't want the Rams to win' the Super Bowl

It makes sense that Melvin Gordon won’t be cheering for the Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The Chargers running back said on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week he doesn’t want to see the Rams take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.
"Yeah, I don't want the Rams to win," Gordon laughed during an interview on Sunday at the Pro Bowl. "I don't have to — I live in L.A. Y'all know. I live in L.A. and I've got to hear that all day. You know how many signs, Rams signs, I see?"
Breaking out of the Rams’ shadow since relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles has been an ongoing struggle for the Chargers, and the Rams winning a Super Bowl wouldn’t help the matter. The Chargers are coming off a very encouraging season, but that could be lost in the overwhelming brightness if the Rams manage to pull off a Super Bowl win .
Outside of each franchise’s on-field accomplishments this season, the Rams also have bigger-name stars. While Philip Rivers is more of a celebrity nationally than Jared Goff at the moment, Todd Gurley has established himself, so far, as a step above Gordon.
Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, the Rams’ defensive stars, stand above Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram in recognition and star power. In addition, it seems like every NFL team is looking for the next Sean McVay to be their head coach — the same can’t be said of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.
"I need them to lose," Gordon said. "I don't care where y'all put me on TV saying this. I need them to lose. I love the guys over there. I'm cool with Todd, I'm cool with all them boys. But man, I need them boys to lose."