Roger Goodell: NFL will consider reviewing blatant non-calls

Roger Goodell's message to New Orleans Saints fans: I feel your pain … but don't get your hopes up for change.
In speaking about the missed pass-interference call that might have cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl, the NFL commissioner said the competition committee will certainly consider changing the rules to allow recourse for a blatant non-call.
But Goodell said league decision-makers have long been opposed to having flags thrown by a replay official or someone in New York, and changing that dynamic would be a big obstacle to overcome.
“Are there solutions for this?” Goodell said. “That's what the committee needs to focus on: What are the solutions and what are the unintended consequences?”
The commissioner said he never heeded the call from some Saints of stepping in and reversing the result of the NFC championship game.
“Absolutely not,” Goodell said.
He cited a part of the NFL rulebook that said the commissioner could not use his authority to overturn results based on routine errors and judgment calls. He added that he “would be comfortable” if, after reviewing the issues, no changes were made to the NFL rules as a result of the Saints-Rams missed call.
“We understand the frustration of the fans. I’ve talked to coach [Sean] Payton, the team, the players. We understand the frustration they feel right now, and we certainly want to address that. Whenever officiating is part of any kind of discussion post-game, it’s never a good outcome for us. We know that, our clubs know that, our officials know that.
“But we also know our officials are human, we know they’re officiating a game that moves very quickly and have to make snap decisions under difficult circumstances, and they’re not going to get it right every time.”
Goodell also said San Diego is not an option for the Raiders next season, and that the hope is they will stay in the Bay Area.
The team is headed to Las Vegas for 2020, but litigation between the team and the city of Oakland has potentially left the Raiders without a home for next year.
Goodell said Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking the lead on the issue, but offered no specifics as to where the team might play.