Rams vs. 49ers live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Rams vs. 49ers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
The Rams shut down Saquon Barkley. They neutralized Jonathan Taylor.
Now here comes Christian McCaffrey.
On Thursday night, the Rams’ defense gets another opportunity to prove it should be regarded among the NFL’s best when the San Francisco 49ers and their multidimensional star running back visit SoFi Stadium.
The injury-riddled 49ers (3-1), with victories over the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) and Arizona Cardinals (2-2), are in first place in the NFC West. The Rams (3-1) can move into first place with a victory in the division opener.
Rams could see plenty of Demarcus Robinson on Thursday
The San Francisco 49ers’ receiver corps has been decimated by injuries, but the Rams will see at least one familiar face when they play the 49ers on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
Demarcus Robinson, who played two seasons with the Rams, returned from a three-game suspension last week and caught one pass for 20 yards in the 49ers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from 2024 knee surgery and Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are out because of injuries. So Robinson, 31, could have an expanded role against the Rams.
Last season for the Rams, Robinson caught 31 passes for a career-best 505 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns.
Jared Verse knows not to underestimate Trent Williams
Jared Verse last season established himself as one of the NFL’s biggest trash talkers.
But the Rams’ second-year edge rusher professes that he does have a limit.
On Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, Verse will go up at times against San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.
Williams, 6 feet, 5 inches and 320 pounds, is a three-time All-Pro.
Verse said, “I don’t lie down for anybody.”
Verse, however, could not help laughing as he continued.
“I don’t change up who I am for anybody, but I’m also not dumb,” he said, chuckling. “I’d rather let a sleeping giant sleep. I’m not going to wake up anybody who’s minding their business. Especially somebody like that.”
Verse, the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year, has two sacks, including one that caused a fumble in last Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He also demonstrated his athleticism when he lined up off the line of scrimmage in the middle of the field and then knocked down the center as he bull-rushed the quarterback.
“It was definitely his most complete game this year,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “Really, it’s been back-to-back weeks where he’s been playing hard, he’s been playing tough and he’s been physical in the run game. He’s made the game-changing plays.
“He’s been awesome. I just look forward for him to continue to build off that.”
The 37-year-old Williams, a 16th year pro, will present another challenge as “one of the best linemen ever” and a “first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Verse said.
“I think he’s been in the league longer than I’ve played football, so he understands it,” Verse said. “But I think the biggest challenge he adds is that with age you’ve become more savvy. He’s figured out, ‘OK, I’m not even going to take this block head on. I’m going to manipulate it.’ He’s going to mess with you a little bit, just enough that it makes you not be able to make the play.
“But he’s also still that dominant version of Trent, where it’s like he can get right in front of you, he can eat power, he can stop you in the pass rush. He has a lot of things that you’ve got to focus on to be successful against him.”
Sunday recap: Tutu Atwell’s season goes from quiet to roaring
Tutu Atwell was the forgotten man.
After signing a one-year, $10-million contract, the Rams diminutive receiver seemed to be virtually ignored while playing in the shadow of stars Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
Atwell went into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with only one target in each of the first three games.
He got only two targets against the Colts.
But the speedy Atwell made one count.