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Live Rams vs. Cardinals

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to avenge their loss to the Arizona Cardinals from earlier this season when the teams meet at 1:05 p.m. PST.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, speaks with coach Sean McVay on the sideline against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, speaks with coach Sean McVay on the sideline against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 18.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Myles Garrett is coming off a dominating three-sack performance in his return to the Rams’ lineup.

Here’s a scary thought:

“Not a 100 [%],” he told reporters Friday when asked to put a percentage-gauge on how he felt in last Sunday’s victory over the Washington Commanders. “I can’t go that far. We’re not a 100 but we’re trying to make our way there.”

Garrett, who sat out seven games while recovering from left knee surgery, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. But he is expected to play as the Rams attempt to extend their winning streak to four games.

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