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Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to get back on the winning track when they face the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before facing the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 12.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before facing the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 12. The Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
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Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, score prediction and odds

Arizona vs. Rams
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Blake Grupe has kicked for two NFL teams, but never for a legitimate contender.

That changes Sunday when Grupe plays his first game for the struggling but still-plenty-of-upside Rams.

The 2-3 Rams, who opened the season as Super Bowl favorites, released kicker Harrison Mevis after last Monday’s overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills and signed Grupe from the New York Jets practice squad.

“I know I’m showing up to a very good team that’s on a mission this year,” said Grupe, who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. “And I’m just hoping to do my part to push it along.”

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Rams’ Alaric Jackson has suspension reduced to one game

Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jacksonwalks the sideline during a game last season in Seattle.
Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson
(John Froschauer / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson’s suspension for punching a Buffalo Bills player after a game has been reduced from two games to one, an NFL spokesman said Wednesday.

Jackson was suspended for striking Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb in the face after the Bills defeated the Rams, 37-34, in overtime on Monday night.

Jackson appealed the suspension.

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Rams release kicker Harrison Mevis after more issues in loss to Bills

Rams kicker Harrison Mevis, center, and holder Ethan Evans, left, react after Buffalo blocked a field-goal attempt Monday.
Rams kicker Harrison Mevis, center, and holder Ethan Evans, left, react after Buffalo blocked a field-goal attempt with the game on the line Monday night.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Less than 24 hours after kicking-game issues led to the Buffalo Bills defeating the Rams in overtime, the team released kicker Harrison Mevis, a team official said Tuesday.

Mevis missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt in the first half, and a had potential 48-yard game-winning field-goal attempt blocked in overtime. The Bills went on to win 37-34 in overtime, dropping the Rams’ record to 2-3.

“Not even close to good enough,” coach Sean McVay said of the field-goal and extra-point units after the defeat. “It cost us the game tonight.”

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Rams’ special teams woes leave Sean McVay ‘sick’ after frustrating overtime loss to Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, runs with the ball against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball during the second half of the Rams’ 37-34 overtime loss at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

The losses are mounting. And the coach of the supposedly Super Bowl-favorite Rams is frustrated.

With the kicking unit.

“Not even close to good enough,” a gravelly voiced Sean McVay said Monday night.

With himself.

“I’m sick right now,” he said.

With the Rams’ 37-34 overtime defeat by the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s been awhile,” McVay said, “since I’ve been this pissed after a game.”

Really?

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