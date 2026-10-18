Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

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Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, score prediction and odds
Blake Grupe has kicked for two NFL teams, but never for a legitimate contender.
That changes Sunday when Grupe plays his first game for the struggling but still-plenty-of-upside Rams.
The 2-3 Rams, who opened the season as Super Bowl favorites, released kicker Harrison Mevis after last Monday’s overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills and signed Grupe from the New York Jets practice squad.
“I know I’m showing up to a very good team that’s on a mission this year,” said Grupe, who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. “And I’m just hoping to do my part to push it along.”
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Rams’ Alaric Jackson has suspension reduced to one game
Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson’s suspension for punching a Buffalo Bills player after a game has been reduced from two games to one, an NFL spokesman said Wednesday.
Jackson was suspended for striking Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb in the face after the Bills defeated the Rams, 37-34, in overtime on Monday night.
Jackson appealed the suspension.
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Rams release kicker Harrison Mevis after more issues in loss to Bills
Less than 24 hours after kicking-game issues led to the Buffalo Bills defeating the Rams in overtime, the team released kicker Harrison Mevis, a team official said Tuesday.
Mevis missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt in the first half, and a had potential 48-yard game-winning field-goal attempt blocked in overtime. The Bills went on to win 37-34 in overtime, dropping the Rams’ record to 2-3.
“Not even close to good enough,” coach Sean McVay said of the field-goal and extra-point units after the defeat. “It cost us the game tonight.”
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Rams’ special teams woes leave Sean McVay ‘sick’ after frustrating overtime loss to Bills
The losses are mounting. And the coach of the supposedly Super Bowl-favorite Rams is frustrated.
With the kicking unit.
“Not even close to good enough,” a gravelly voiced Sean McVay said Monday night.
With himself.
“I’m sick right now,” he said.
With the Rams’ 37-34 overtime defeat by the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
“It’s been awhile,” McVay said, “since I’ve been this pissed after a game.”
Really?