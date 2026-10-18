Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, score prediction and odds

Blake Grupe has kicked for two NFL teams, but never for a legitimate contender.

That changes Sunday when Grupe plays his first game for the struggling but still-plenty-of-upside Rams.

The 2-3 Rams, who opened the season as Super Bowl favorites, released kicker Harrison Mevis after last Monday’s overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills and signed Grupe from the New York Jets practice squad.

“I know I’m showing up to a very good team that’s on a mission this year,” said Grupe, who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. “And I’m just hoping to do my part to push it along.”