Advertisement
Live Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to get back on track and pick up an important road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 23.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford admits his mistakes, but Rams aren’t panicking after loss to Panthers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina defensive end Derrick Brown.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina defensive end Derrick Brown late in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 31-28 loss Sunday.
(Grant Halverson / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calm down.

Humility, as Sean McVay likes to say, is only a day away. And the Rams lived it Sunday.

McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams defense all were humbled in a 31-28 defeat by the Carolina Panthers before 71,292 at Bank of America Stadium.

Stafford’s stellar MVP-caliber play ended with two interceptions — his first since September — a crucial delay-of-game penalty and a lost fumble.

Read the full story

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a win over the Houston Texas at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a win over the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

Matthew Stafford is looking to bounce back on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

After playing eight consecutive games without an interception, Stafford committed three turnovers in a 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers intercepted two passes — returning one for a touchdown — and forced Stafford to fumble one play after the Rams were penalized for delay of game for not getting a snap off on time.

Stafford has passed for 32 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

Stafford, who was named the NFC offensive player of the month for November, is not sweating last week’s performance.

“I move on pretty darn quickly,” he said.

How long did it take the 17th-year pro to perfect that skill?

“I’ve played in a lot of games now so it feels like it comes easy to me,” he said. “Unless it’s the last game of the year, there’s another one coming and you better be ready for it. I just try to do my best to do that.”

Last season at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals dominated the Rams 41-10 in a Week 2 rout.

“We got our asses whooped,” edge rusher Jared Verse said.

Read the full story
Advertisement