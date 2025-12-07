Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a win over the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8.

Matthew Stafford is looking to bounce back on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

After playing eight consecutive games without an interception, Stafford committed three turnovers in a 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers intercepted two passes — returning one for a touchdown — and forced Stafford to fumble one play after the Rams were penalized for delay of game for not getting a snap off on time.

Stafford has passed for 32 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

Stafford, who was named the NFC offensive player of the month for November, is not sweating last week’s performance.

“I move on pretty darn quickly,” he said.

How long did it take the 17th-year pro to perfect that skill?

“I’ve played in a lot of games now so it feels like it comes easy to me,” he said. “Unless it’s the last game of the year, there’s another one coming and you better be ready for it. I just try to do my best to do that.”

Last season at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals dominated the Rams 41-10 in a Week 2 rout.

“We got our asses whooped,” edge rusher Jared Verse said.