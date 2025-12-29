Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Plenty at stake for Rams heading into showdown with familiar Falcons

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains a favorite to win what would be his first NFL MVP award.

It’s a late-season matchup with subplots galore.

The Rams’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium pits several of the NFL’s closest coaching friends against each other with playoff and draft positions, job security and possibly the most valuable player award on the line.

The Rams are 11-4 and coming off a crushing 38-37 overtime defeat by the Seattle Seahawks. The loss knocked the Rams out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC and dropped them to No. 6 with two games left.