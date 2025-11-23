Rams vs. Buccaneers: Live updates, how to watch, start time, odds

- Share via
Rams place Quentin Lake, Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein on injured reserve
The Rams, Super Bowl contenders riding a five-game winning streak, will navigate at least the next four games of the season without three veteran starters.
The Rams on Wednesday placed safety Quentin Lake, tight end Tyler Higbee and right tackle Rob Havenstein on injured reserve.
Lake, who had surgery Tuesday for a dislocated left elbow, Higbee (ankle) and Havenstein (knee/ankle) must sit out at least four games before they are eligible to return. The earliest return would be a Dec. 18 game against the Seahawks in Seattle.
- Share via
Rams to honor Aaron Donald during game against Buccaneers
During Sunday night’s game between the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will celebrate the legacy of future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
The first 60,000 in attendance will receive a bobblehead of the retired three-time NFL defensive player of the year, who in January 2022 helped lead the Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams will screen a video tribute at halftime, and Donald will host members of the Watts Rams Youth Football program.
“It’s pretty cool,” Donald, an eight-time All-Pro, said of the planned festivities. “Just to be honored, obviously being an old guy, retired now, but still reaping the benefits of what I did when I played, it’s pretty special.”
The Rams selected Donald with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Donald amassed 111 sacks, including a career-best 20½ sacks in 2018.
Donald played his last season in 2023, but his influence on the Rams persists, coach Sean McVay said.
“The best example of leadership is seen, not said,” McVay said. “He knew when to say the right things, but he just modeled the way every single day.”
Now Donald is keeping busy with his wife and children, numerous business interests and a charitable foundation.
“I always tell people I feel like I retired and have gotten busier,” he said, “It’s good to be busy and good to have things in place for our life after football. I’ve been enjoying it.”
The Rams defensive front has been especially entertaining, and Donald sees parts of himself in its play.
“I hope some of that meanness wiped off on that D-line,” he said, chuckling.
The defensive line has extra motivation playing in front of Donald, edge rusher Jared Verse said.
“Let’s put a show on for him,” Verse said.
- Share via
Week 11 recap: Rams edge Seahawks in a thriller
Midnight Mode, indeed.
On the day the Rams donned black uniforms for the only time this season, the offense largely went dark.
Red-hot quarterback Matthew Stafford cooled. Star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua struggled to consistently make the clutch plays that they often make look routine.
- Share via
Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, start time and prediction
The first time quarterback Baker Mayfield played at SoFi Stadium, he started for the Rams with only two days of practice.
On Dec. 6, 2022, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers to replace injured Matthew Stafford. A few days later, he led the Rams to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.”
That performance, one of five games Mayfield started to finish that historic Super Bowl-hangover season for the Rams, jump-started Mayfield’s then-stalled career.
- Share via
Gary Klein previews Sunday’s game between the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
In 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract, and he led them to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In 2024, he signed a three-year contract that includes $55 million in guarantees and could be worth as much as $100 million, according to Overthecap.com.
And on Sunday, he returns to SoFi Stadium to face a Rams team that is 8-2 and looks very much like a Super Bowl contender.
“There is no way for me to sugarcoat it. ... It was pivotal in my career and in my journey,” Mayfield, speaking about his time with the Rams, told Tampa Bay reporters this week, adding, “It helped me find the fun in football again. ... It was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for, and it will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.”