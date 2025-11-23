Rams vs. Buccaneers: Live updates, how to watch, start time, odds

Rams to honor Aaron Donald during game against Buccaneers

The first 60,000 fans in attendance at the Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tonight will receive Aaron Donald bobbleheads.

During Sunday night’s game between the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will celebrate the legacy of future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The first 60,000 in attendance will receive a bobblehead of the retired three-time NFL defensive player of the year, who in January 2022 helped lead the Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams will screen a video tribute at halftime, and Donald will host members of the Watts Rams Youth Football program.

“It’s pretty cool,” Donald, an eight-time All-Pro, said of the planned festivities. “Just to be honored, obviously being an old guy, retired now, but still reaping the benefits of what I did when I played, it’s pretty special.”

The Rams selected Donald with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Donald amassed 111 sacks, including a career-best 20½ sacks in 2018.

Donald played his last season in 2023, but his influence on the Rams persists, coach Sean McVay said.

“The best example of leadership is seen, not said,” McVay said. “He knew when to say the right things, but he just modeled the way every single day.”

Now Donald is keeping busy with his wife and children, numerous business interests and a charitable foundation.

“I always tell people I feel like I retired and have gotten busier,” he said, “It’s good to be busy and good to have things in place for our life after football. I’ve been enjoying it.”

The Rams defensive front has been especially entertaining, and Donald sees parts of himself in its play.

“I hope some of that meanness wiped off on that D-line,” he said, chuckling.

The defensive line has extra motivation playing in front of Donald, edge rusher Jared Verse said.

“Let’s put a show on for him,” Verse said.