Advertisement
Live Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rams vs. Buccaneers: Live updates, how to watch, start time, odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to extend their winning streak to six games Sunday against the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium at 5:20 p.m. PST (NBC, Peacock).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Indianapolis Colts during a game in September.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams place Quentin Lake, Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein on injured reserve

Rams safety Quentin Lake jogs back to the locker room before a game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

The Rams, Super Bowl contenders riding a five-game winning streak, will navigate at least the next four games of the season without three veteran starters.

The Rams on Wednesday placed safety Quentin Lake, tight end Tyler Higbee and right tackle Rob Havenstein on injured reserve.

Lake, who had surgery Tuesday for a dislocated left elbow, Higbee (ankle) and Havenstein (knee/ankle) must sit out at least four games before they are eligible to return. The earliest return would be a Dec. 18 game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Read the full story

Rams to honor Aaron Donald during game against Buccaneers

The Aaron Donald bobblehead being given to fans.
The first 60,000 fans in attendance at the Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tonight will receive Aaron Donald bobbleheads.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

During Sunday night’s game between the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will celebrate the legacy of future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The first 60,000 in attendance will receive a bobblehead of the retired three-time NFL defensive player of the year, who in January 2022 helped lead the Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams will screen a video tribute at halftime, and Donald will host members of the Watts Rams Youth Football program.

“It’s pretty cool,” Donald, an eight-time All-Pro, said of the planned festivities. “Just to be honored, obviously being an old guy, retired now, but still reaping the benefits of what I did when I played, it’s pretty special.”

The Rams selected Donald with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Donald amassed 111 sacks, including a career-best 20½ sacks in 2018.

Donald played his last season in 2023, but his influence on the Rams persists, coach Sean McVay said.

“The best example of leadership is seen, not said,” McVay said. “He knew when to say the right things, but he just modeled the way every single day.”

Now Donald is keeping busy with his wife and children, numerous business interests and a charitable foundation.

“I always tell people I feel like I retired and have gotten busier,” he said, “It’s good to be busy and good to have things in place for our life after football. I’ve been enjoying it.”

The Rams defensive front has been especially entertaining, and Donald sees parts of himself in its play.

“I hope some of that meanness wiped off on that D-line,” he said, chuckling.

The defensive line has extra motivation playing in front of Donald, edge rusher Jared Verse said.

“Let’s put a show on for him,” Verse said.
Advertisement

Week 11 recap: Rams edge Seahawks in a thriller

Rams safety Kamren Kinchens runs after recording his second interception against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
Rams safety Kamren Kinchens runs with the ball after his second interception in a 21-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

Midnight Mode, indeed.

On the day the Rams donned black uniforms for the only time this season, the offense largely went dark.

Red-hot quarterback Matthew Stafford cooled. Star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua struggled to consistently make the clutch plays that they often make look routine.

Read the full story

Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, start time and prediction

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles during a win over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 16.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

The first time quarterback Baker Mayfield played at SoFi Stadium, he started for the Rams with only two days of practice.

On Dec. 6, 2022, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers to replace injured Matthew Stafford. A few days later, he led the Rams to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.”

That performance, one of five games Mayfield started to finish that historic Super Bowl-hangover season for the Rams, jump-started Mayfield’s then-stalled career.

VIDEO | 02:03
Rams look to extend their winning streak Sunday against the Buccaneers

Gary Klein previews Sunday’s game between the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.

In 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract, and he led them to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In 2024, he signed a three-year contract that includes $55 million in guarantees and could be worth as much as $100 million, according to Overthecap.com.

And on Sunday, he returns to SoFi Stadium to face a Rams team that is 8-2 and looks very much like a Super Bowl contender.

“There is no way for me to sugarcoat it. ... It was pivotal in my career and in my journey,” Mayfield, speaking about his time with the Rams, told Tampa Bay reporters this week, adding, “It helped me find the fun in football again. ... It was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for, and it will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.”

Read the full story
Advertisement