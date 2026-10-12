Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams star Myles Garrett likely will not return to practice this week

It remains to be seen when Myles Garrett will return to the Rams after the star defensive end underwent surgery on his left knee last month.

Star edge rusher Myles Garrett is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but the Rams probably will wait to open the 21-day window for him to rejoin the roster, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.

“It’s kind of week to week in terms of how he feels, but I would say it’s more likely that we do not start his clock next week,” McVay said after practice.

Garrett, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has been sidelined since undergoing left knee surgery after the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. He sat out games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles and must remain sidelined for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.