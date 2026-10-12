Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

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Rams star Myles Garrett likely will not return to practice this week
Star edge rusher Myles Garrett is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but the Rams probably will wait to open the 21-day window for him to rejoin the roster, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.
“It’s kind of week to week in terms of how he feels, but I would say it’s more likely that we do not start his clock next week,” McVay said after practice.
Garrett, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has been sidelined since undergoing left knee surgery after the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. He sat out games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles and must remain sidelined for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
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Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
Puka Nacua left Philadelphia last week satisfied with a victory and satiated with sandwiches.
After rushing for a touchdown and amassing 125 yards receiving in the Rams’ comeback victory over the Eagles, Nacua said he hoped there would be Philly cheesesteaks on the team plane.
Nacua made sure of it.
“I’m not a big fan of eating too much on game day so when I saw that melted cheese and a whole lot of carbs, I was ready to chow down,” he said this week. “On the bus getting off the plane, there were leftovers.