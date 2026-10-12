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Live Rams vs. Bills

Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to pick up an important win over the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Monday at 5:15 p.m. PDT (ABC/ESPN).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams running back Kyren Williams carries the ball during a win over the New York Giants on Sept. 21.
Rams running back Kyren Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants on Sept. 21. The Rams play the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Rams star Myles Garrett likely will not return to practice this week

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett stands on the field before a game against the 49ers in Australia.
It remains to be seen when Myles Garrett will return to the Rams after the star defensive end underwent surgery on his left knee last month.
(Quinn Rooney / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein

Star edge rusher Myles Garrett is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but the Rams probably will wait to open the 21-day window for him to rejoin the roster, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.

“It’s kind of week to week in terms of how he feels, but I would say it’s more likely that we do not start his clock next week,” McVay said after practice.

Garrett, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has been sidelined since undergoing left knee surgery after the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. He sat out games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles and must remain sidelined for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

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Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 4.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Puka Nacua left Philadelphia last week satisfied with a victory and satiated with sandwiches.

After rushing for a touchdown and amassing 125 yards receiving in the Rams’ comeback victory over the Eagles, Nacua said he hoped there would be Philly cheesesteaks on the team plane.

Nacua made sure of it.

“I’m not a big fan of eating too much on game day so when I saw that melted cheese and a whole lot of carbs, I was ready to chow down,” he said this week. “On the bus getting off the plane, there were leftovers.

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