Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua salutes fans as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 16.

The Rams prepared for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals not knowing who will be their opponent in the NFC wild-card round.

Coach Sean McVay and his players had a more pressing concern: getting back to their winning ways.

The Rams look to end their two-game losing skid and head into the wild-card playoffs with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

After losing to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, the Rams are 11-5 going into the matchup against the struggling Cardinals (3-13) at SoFi Stadium.

With the Seahawks’ win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in what amounted to an NFC West championship game, the currently No. 6-seeded Rams will move up to No. 5 with a win over the Cardinals.

McVay said after Monday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons that he would not rest starters against the Cardinals. But it remains to be seen how much they play if the Rams come out strong and build a substantial lead.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a three-interception performance against the Falcons, which did not help his case for NFL most valuable player honors. But he still leads the league with 42 touchdown passes.