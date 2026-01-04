Advertisement
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to snap a two-game skid and close out the regular season with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday (1:25 p.m. PST, Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams linebacker Jared Verse celebrates during a win over the Indianapolis Colts in September at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Commentary: What happened to the Rams? Why Sean McVay’s team is staggering as rest of NFC heats up

Rams coach Sean McVay stands on the field during a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

ATLANTA — The Rams wanted to make the playoffs in the worst way.

Mission accomplished. They’re headed to the playoffs in the worst way imaginable.

Monday night’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was an abomination — you could feel that vibe in the postgame locker room — but the Rams need to study it, even if it requires contraptions to pry open their eyes.

Week 17 recap: Rams’ Super Bowl ambitions in a perilous place

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell can’t pull in a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford late in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 27-24 loss Monday night.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

ATLANTA — The Rams already knew they will be on the road for the playoffs, a difficult assignment for any team.

It’s trending toward becoming one especially tough for the Rams, who only a few weeks ago appeared to be the class of the NFC, if not the NFL.

Not anymore.

On Monday night, the Rams for much of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, looked like a team on the road to nowhere. Or one more interested in limping through the end of the regular season before turning it on for the playoffs.

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua salutes fans as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 16.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

The Rams prepared for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals not knowing who will be their opponent in the NFC wild-card round.

Coach Sean McVay and his players had a more pressing concern: getting back to their winning ways.

Rams look to close out regular season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals

The Rams look to end their two-game losing skid and head into the wild-card playoffs with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

After losing to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, the Rams are 11-5 going into the matchup against the struggling Cardinals (3-13) at SoFi Stadium.

With the Seahawks’ win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in what amounted to an NFC West championship game, the currently No. 6-seeded Rams will move up to No. 5 with a win over the Cardinals.

McVay said after Monday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons that he would not rest starters against the Cardinals. But it remains to be seen how much they play if the Rams come out strong and build a substantial lead.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a three-interception performance against the Falcons, which did not help his case for NFL most valuable player honors. But he still leads the league with 42 touchdown passes.

