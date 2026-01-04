Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Commentary: What happened to the Rams? Why Sean McVay’s team is staggering as rest of NFC heats up
ATLANTA — The Rams wanted to make the playoffs in the worst way.
Mission accomplished. They’re headed to the playoffs in the worst way imaginable.
Monday night’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was an abomination — you could feel that vibe in the postgame locker room — but the Rams need to study it, even if it requires contraptions to pry open their eyes.
Week 17 recap: Rams’ Super Bowl ambitions in a perilous place
ATLANTA — The Rams already knew they will be on the road for the playoffs, a difficult assignment for any team.
It’s trending toward becoming one especially tough for the Rams, who only a few weeks ago appeared to be the class of the NFC, if not the NFL.
Not anymore.
On Monday night, the Rams for much of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, looked like a team on the road to nowhere. Or one more interested in limping through the end of the regular season before turning it on for the playoffs.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction
The Rams prepared for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals not knowing who will be their opponent in the NFC wild-card round.
Coach Sean McVay and his players had a more pressing concern: getting back to their winning ways.
The Rams look to end their two-game losing skid and head into the wild-card playoffs with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
After losing to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, the Rams are 11-5 going into the matchup against the struggling Cardinals (3-13) at SoFi Stadium.
With the Seahawks’ win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in what amounted to an NFC West championship game, the currently No. 6-seeded Rams will move up to No. 5 with a win over the Cardinals.
McVay said after Monday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons that he would not rest starters against the Cardinals. But it remains to be seen how much they play if the Rams come out strong and build a substantial lead.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a three-interception performance against the Falcons, which did not help his case for NFL most valuable player honors. But he still leads the league with 42 touchdown passes.