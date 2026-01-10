Advertisement
Live NFC wild-card playoffs

Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

The Rams look to begin their Super Bowl run in earnest with a win over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs on Saturday (1:30 p.m. PST, Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 4.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 4.
(Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)

Rams stars Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua voted first-team All-Pro

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua during a win over the San Francisco 49ers in November.
(Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua were named first-team All-Pro on Saturday.

Stafford, a 17th-year pro, passed for a league-leading 46 touchdowns and 4,707 yards to make All-Pro for the first time.

Stafford, 37, led the Rams to a 12-5 record and No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Rams play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in a wild-card game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Matthew Stafford makes MVP case as Rams beat Cardinals, clinch playoff trip to Carolina

Rams receiver Puka Nacua hauls in a one-handed touchdown catch in front of Cardinals defensive back Denzel Burke on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua hauls in a one-handed touchdown catch in front of Cardinals defensive back Denzel Burke on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

It was a modest goal. After being sidelined all of training camp, all Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford desired was for his sore back to heal in time for the season opener.

“Just make it to Week 1,” he joked.

Mission accomplished.

“We got there,” he said, “and then just held on for dear life.”

Rams vs. Panthers in wild-card playoffs: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams safety Quentin Lake follows a play on the field.
Rams safety Quentin Lake is set to return from injury Saturday against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

With receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake returning to the lineup, the Rams are near full-strength for their NFC wild-card game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches, sat out three games because of a hamstring injury. He rejoins an offense that led the NFL in offense and scoring.

But Lake could be the main difference-maker for the Rams in a rematch of the Nov. 30 game between the teams.

Rams looking for revenge in NFC wild-card playoff showdown with Panthers

The Rams are looking to avenge their loss in Carolina earlier this season with a win over the Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

Lake sustained an elbow injury during a Nov. 16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and did not play in the Rams’ 31-28 defeat by the Panthers, a game in which Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and the Rams gave up 164 yards rushing.

So coach Sean McVay is looking forward to having Lake back.

“It’s big because he’s so versatile and he’s so physical,” McVay said, adding, “He’s got this presence where you just feel better.”

In their loss to the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted, one that was returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

Stafford of late has recaptured the form that has made him a favorite to win his first NFL most valuable player award. He has been named NFC offensive player of the month two months in a row.

