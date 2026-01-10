Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Rams stars Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua voted first-team All-Pro
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua were named first-team All-Pro on Saturday.
Stafford, a 17th-year pro, passed for a league-leading 46 touchdowns and 4,707 yards to make All-Pro for the first time.
Stafford, 37, led the Rams to a 12-5 record and No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Rams play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in a wild-card game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Matthew Stafford makes MVP case as Rams beat Cardinals, clinch playoff trip to Carolina
It was a modest goal. After being sidelined all of training camp, all Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford desired was for his sore back to heal in time for the season opener.
“Just make it to Week 1,” he joked.
Mission accomplished.
“We got there,” he said, “and then just held on for dear life.”
Rams vs. Panthers in wild-card playoffs: How to watch, start time and prediction
With receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake returning to the lineup, the Rams are near full-strength for their NFC wild-card game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches, sat out three games because of a hamstring injury. He rejoins an offense that led the NFL in offense and scoring.
But Lake could be the main difference-maker for the Rams in a rematch of the Nov. 30 game between the teams.
The Rams are looking to avenge their loss in Carolina earlier this season with a win over the Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.
Lake sustained an elbow injury during a Nov. 16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and did not play in the Rams’ 31-28 defeat by the Panthers, a game in which Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and the Rams gave up 164 yards rushing.
So coach Sean McVay is looking forward to having Lake back.
“It’s big because he’s so versatile and he’s so physical,” McVay said, adding, “He’s got this presence where you just feel better.”
In their loss to the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted, one that was returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.
Stafford of late has recaptured the form that has made him a favorite to win his first NFL most valuable player award. He has been named NFC offensive player of the month two months in a row.