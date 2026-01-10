Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Rams vs. Panthers in wild-card playoffs: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams safety Quentin Lake is set to return from injury Saturday against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

With receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake returning to the lineup, the Rams are near full-strength for their NFC wild-card game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches, sat out three games because of a hamstring injury. He rejoins an offense that led the NFL in offense and scoring.

But Lake could be the main difference-maker for the Rams in a rematch of the Nov. 30 game between the teams.

VIDEO | 02:02 Rams looking for revenge in NFC wild-card playoff showdown with Panthers Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

The Rams are looking to avenge their loss in Carolina earlier this season with a win over the Panthers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

Lake sustained an elbow injury during a Nov. 16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and did not play in the Rams’ 31-28 defeat by the Panthers, a game in which Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and the Rams gave up 164 yards rushing.

So coach Sean McVay is looking forward to having Lake back.

“It’s big because he’s so versatile and he’s so physical,” McVay said, adding, “He’s got this presence where you just feel better.”

In their loss to the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted, one that was returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

Stafford of late has recaptured the form that has made him a favorite to win his first NFL most valuable player award. He has been named NFC offensive player of the month two months in a row.