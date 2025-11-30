Advertisement
Rams vs. Panthers live updates: How to watch, start time and odds

Matthew Stafford and the red-hot Rams look to extend their winning streak to seven games Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers at 10 a.m. PST (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 23.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter of a 34-7 win.
Rams wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Less than an hour before the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off on Sunday, fans in SoFi Stadium erupted in cheers.

Watching the giant videoboard, the crowd celebrated as the Philadelphia Eagles blew a huge lead and lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

That meltdown by the defending Super Bowl champions positioned the surging Rams to move to the top of the NFC.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his MVP-caliber play by passing for three touchdowns, and the defense also produced big moments as the Rams seized the opportunity with a 34-7 victory that extended their winning streak to six games and improved their record to a conference-best 9-2.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, watches quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, warm up.
Rams coach Sean McVay watches quarterback Matthew Stafford warm up before last week's win over Tampa Bay. The duo will try to lead the Rams to their 10th victory Sunday against the Panthers.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
The Rams currently hold the top seed for the NFC playoffs. Now their greatest challenge might be shutting out the distraction of being deemed a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

“Humility is only a day away,” coach Sean McVay said. “Our guys understand that.”

On Sunday the Rams will play a potential trap game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are 6-6 and coming off a 20-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

