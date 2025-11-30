Rams vs. Panthers live updates: How to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Rams surge to top of NFC, blowing out Buccaneers for their sixth straight win
Less than an hour before the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off on Sunday, fans in SoFi Stadium erupted in cheers.
Watching the giant videoboard, the crowd celebrated as the Philadelphia Eagles blew a huge lead and lost to the Dallas Cowboys.
That meltdown by the defending Super Bowl champions positioned the surging Rams to move to the top of the NFC.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his MVP-caliber play by passing for three touchdowns, and the defense also produced big moments as the Rams seized the opportunity with a 34-7 victory that extended their winning streak to six games and improved their record to a conference-best 9-2.
- Share via
Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds
The Rams currently hold the top seed for the NFC playoffs. Now their greatest challenge might be shutting out the distraction of being deemed a favorite to win the Super Bowl.
“Humility is only a day away,” coach Sean McVay said. “Our guys understand that.”
On Sunday the Rams will play a potential trap game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are 6-6 and coming off a 20-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.