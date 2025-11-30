Rams vs. Panthers live updates: How to watch, start time and odds

Rams surge to top of NFC, blowing out Buccaneers for their sixth straight win

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

Less than an hour before the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off on Sunday, fans in SoFi Stadium erupted in cheers.

Watching the giant videoboard, the crowd celebrated as the Philadelphia Eagles blew a huge lead and lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

That meltdown by the defending Super Bowl champions positioned the surging Rams to move to the top of the NFC.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his MVP-caliber play by passing for three touchdowns, and the defense also produced big moments as the Rams seized the opportunity with a 34-7 victory that extended their winning streak to six games and improved their record to a conference-best 9-2.