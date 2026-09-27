Rams vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Recap: Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams shine as Rams beat Giants

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams catches an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of a win over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

Aaron Donald made his triumphant return to NFL relevance on Monday night, and notably so did the Rams.

The team that looked lost in its Down Under debut returned to form against the New York Giants, even with star receiver Puka Nacua watching in street clothes because of hip pain.

Matthew Stafford was surgical with his passing, throwing four touchdown passes in a 28-6 victory. Receiver Davante Adams made several acrobatic catches befitting of the retina-burning yellow “Classic Sol” jerseys that turned the Rams into human highlighter pens.