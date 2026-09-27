Rams vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

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Recap: Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams shine as Rams beat Giants
Aaron Donald made his triumphant return to NFL relevance on Monday night, and notably so did the Rams.
The team that looked lost in its Down Under debut returned to form against the New York Giants, even with star receiver Puka Nacua watching in street clothes because of hip pain.
Matthew Stafford was surgical with his passing, throwing four touchdown passes in a 28-6 victory. Receiver Davante Adams made several acrobatic catches befitting of the retina-burning yellow “Classic Sol” jerseys that turned the Rams into human highlighter pens.
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More than just coverage: Trent McDuffie provides Rams with a calm, confident leader
Rams coaches and personnel executives call it “the moment of truth,” the split second when a defensive back, usually on the run in full stride next to a receiver, must decide how he is going to play a pass that is already in the air.
Top NFL cornerbacks remain calm. They do not panic.
“It’s those guys that just kind of — their blood pressure never rises,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said.
Trent McDuffie is one of those guys.
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Rams vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
It was a redemptive moment for Terrance Ferguson.
In Monday’s victory over the New York Giants, the Rams’ second-year tight end dropped passes on consecutive plays in the third quarter. But on the next drive, quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted Ferguson again — and then finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Ferguson for the final points of a 28-6 victory.
“My biggest thing is you have to make the most of your opportunities,” Ferguson said. “So when you drop the ball, you’re kind of pissed off. And when they come back to you, it just means a lot for my confidence.”