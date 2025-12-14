Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, how to watch and start time

Sean McVay happy to see Philip Rivers back on the field

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers warms up before a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January 2021.

The big NFL news this week concerned the return of quarterback Philip Rivers to play for the Indianapolis Colts.

Rams coach Sean McVay is a Rivers fan, and not only of the 44-year-old’s on-field command and passing ability.

“He’s like the only guy that can talk so much good smack without cussing that I’ve ever seen in my life, it’s amazing,” McVay quipped.

Rivers reportedly will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.

The Rams (10-3) and Seahawks (10-3) are battling to win the NFC West, with the Rams currently holding the tiebreaker because of their November victory over the Seahawks. The Rams play the Seahawks on Thursday night in Seattle.

So McVay is happy to see Rivers back in the fold.

“As a fan of this game, I think it’s great,” McVay said. “And shoot, I hope he does a hell of a job this weekend.”