Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, how to watch and start time

Sean McVay happy to see Philip Rivers back on the field
The big NFL news this week concerned the return of quarterback Philip Rivers to play for the Indianapolis Colts.
Rams coach Sean McVay is a Rivers fan, and not only of the 44-year-old’s on-field command and passing ability.
“He’s like the only guy that can talk so much good smack without cussing that I’ve ever seen in my life, it’s amazing,” McVay quipped.
Rivers reportedly will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.
The Rams (10-3) and Seahawks (10-3) are battling to win the NFC West, with the Rams currently holding the tiebreaker because of their November victory over the Seahawks. The Rams play the Seahawks on Thursday night in Seattle.
So McVay is happy to see Rivers back in the fold.
“As a fan of this game, I think it’s great,” McVay said. “And shoot, I hope he does a hell of a job this weekend.”
Rams back on top of their game and the NFC with blowout win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — There was no time for players and fans to send Rams coach Sean McVay get-well-soon cards.
A day after deciding not to travel with the team for fear of spreading stomach-flu symptoms, McVay arrived Sunday morning.
McVay fist-bumped players during warmups at State Farm Stadium, his trademark gelled hair spikes in full effect. And he looked none the worse for the wear while roaming the sideline sockless and calling plays against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction
The Rams are regarded as a Super Bowl contender — but first they have to make the playoffs.
Coach Sean McVay’s team can clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Detroit Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams are 10-3, lead the NFC West and hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A win over the Lions would guarantee a playoff spot for the seventh time in McVay’s nine seasons.
The Lions (8-5) are fighting for a playoff spot out of the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) are the No. 2 seed and the Chicago Bears (9-4) are No. 7.
The Rams are coming off a 45-17 rout of the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which they rolled up 530 yards. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has passed for a league-best 35 touchdowns, bounced back from a three-turnover performance in a loss against the Carolina Panthers and returned to the form that has made him one of the front-runners for the NFL most valuable player award.
Byron Young has 11 sacks for a defense that is giving up 17.5 points per game, third fewest in the NFL.
The Rams will attempt to neutralize a Lions’ offense that averages a league-best 30.3 points per game. Quarterback Jared Goff leads a unit that features running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.