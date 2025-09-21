Rams vs. Eagles live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Rams vs. Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, will try to avoid Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter as much as possible Sunday.

The Rams are off to a great start — but now comes the big test.

The defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, like the Rams, are 2-0.

Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be the Rams’ third opportunity in less than a year to show they can beat a team that ended their 2024 season with a defeat in an NFC divisional-round game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and a defense that has surrendered only one touchdown helped the Rams to victories over the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.