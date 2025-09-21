Rams vs. Eagles live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

- Share via
Overcoming Ahkello Witherspoon’s absence will be a test for Rams vs. Eagles
Before the season, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke confidently about his team’s talent and depth.
That depth will get another early test.
Starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering a fractured clavicle during Sunday’s 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
The Rams are off to a great start — but now comes the big test.
The defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, like the Rams, are 2-0.
Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be the Rams’ third opportunity in less than a year to show they can beat a team that ended their 2024 season with a defeat in an NFC divisional-round game.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and a defense that has surrendered only one touchdown helped the Rams to victories over the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.