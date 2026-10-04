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Live Rams vs. Eagles

Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to pick up an important road win when they face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 27.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 27. The Rams face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Recap: Rams blow 16-point lead in stunning loss to Broncos

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field following a 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field following a 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

DENVER — Mile sigh.

A heavy one. The what-the-heck-just-happened kind.

That’s how the stunned Rams felt Sunday night.

Coach Sean McVay and his team came here aiming to put together a second consecutive impressive prime-time performance.

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Rams vs. Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Davante Adams, Jalen Hurts.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

During the offseason, Rams coach Sean McVay said that receiver Davante Adams’ name came up when the Philadelphia Eagles were shopping for trade partners for receiver AJ Brown.

Adams said at the start of training camp — months after the Eagles traded Brown to the New England Patriots — that he understood that was part of the business.

The Rams are happy that Adams remains in the fold.

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