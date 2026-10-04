Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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Recap: Rams blow 16-point lead in stunning loss to Broncos
DENVER — Mile sigh.
A heavy one. The what-the-heck-just-happened kind.
That’s how the stunned Rams felt Sunday night.
Coach Sean McVay and his team came here aiming to put together a second consecutive impressive prime-time performance.
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Rams vs. Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
During the offseason, Rams coach Sean McVay said that receiver Davante Adams’ name came up when the Philadelphia Eagles were shopping for trade partners for receiver AJ Brown.
Adams said at the start of training camp — months after the Eagles traded Brown to the New England Patriots — that he understood that was part of the business.
The Rams are happy that Adams remains in the fold.