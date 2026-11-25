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Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
Rams star Myles Garrett knows how to aid a fellow All-Pro edge rusher.
Garrett helped Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers secure some tickets for Wednesday night’s game at SoFi Stadium.
“The dialogue was, ‘Hey, big bro, you got any extra tickets?’” Garrett said. “I hooked him up.”
Parsons, a three-time All-Pro, is listed as questionable but he is on track to play for the first time since he suffered a major knee injury last December.
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Rams starting center Coleman Shelton to be sidelined for weeks
For much of the season, the Rams’ offensive line avoided the injury barrage that sidelined multiple key players.
Not anymore.
Center Coleman Shelton will be sidelined four to six weeks and guard/center Dylan McMahon will be placed on injured reserve after suffering hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, during the Rams’ 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a team official said Monday.
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NFL Week 12 picks: Chiefs prevail over Bills; 49ers defeat Seahawks
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season.
All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Last week, Farmer posted an 9-4 (.692) record. Through the first 11 weeks of the season, he is 106-57 (.650).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 11 would have been 4-9 (.308). For the season, his record against the spread is 76-87 (.466).
All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.
Packers (6-4) at Rams (6-4)
Tonight, 5 p.m. TV: NBC, Netflix.
Line: Rams by 2½. O/U: 44½.
Both teams are coming off byes, so the Wednesday game shouldn’t be a concern. Rams are missing several key pieces, but what else is new? They’ve found ways to win with the guys they’ve got.
Pick: Rams 28, Packers 21
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Sean McVay showcases his ability to adapt in Rams’ blowout win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sean McVay knows how to artfully pivot.
And not just when the typically forthcoming Rams coach deflects credit or sidesteps answering a question.
No, McVay showed an uncanny change of direction — and formations — last season when he switched to a tight-end heavy set that helped the Rams’ offense flourish into the NFL’s most productive unit.
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Gary Klein breaks down what went right for the Rams in their 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
On Sunday, with star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on injured reserve, the resourceful McVay masterfully did it again.
He turned back the NFL clock and deployed running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum at the same time. He utilized an extra offensive lineman on occasion. And he survived two centers leaving the game because of injuries as the Rams routed the Arizona Cardinals 34-6 at State Farm Stadium.
Matthew Stafford passed for three touchdowns and Corum rushed for 100 yards and scored a touchdown as the Rams extended their winning streak to four games.
Kam Kinchens and Wesley Bailey intercepted passes and the Rams amassed five sacks as they improved to 6-4 heading into a bye, something McVay and his charges have been looking forward to for weeks.