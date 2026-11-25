NFL Week 12 picks: Chiefs prevail over Bills; 49ers defeat Seahawks

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 9-4 (.692) record. Through the first 11 weeks of the season, he is 106-57 (.650).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 11 would have been 4-9 (.308). For the season, his record against the spread is 76-87 (.466).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.

Packers (6-4) at Rams (6-4)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 18 at SoFi Stadium. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Tonight, 5 p.m. TV: NBC, Netflix.

Line: Rams by 2½. O/U: 44½.

Both teams are coming off byes, so the Wednesday game shouldn’t be a concern. Rams are missing several key pieces, but what else is new? They’ve found ways to win with the guys they’ve got.

Pick: Rams 28, Packers 21