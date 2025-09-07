Rams vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

- Share via
Continuity breeds confidence for Rams special teams unit eager to win games
Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans and Alex Ward still have a long way to go.
But the Rams’ kicker, punter/holder and long-snapper, respectively, have shown signs that they could have the collective staying power of former Rams stalwarts Greg Zuerlein, Johnny Hekker and Jake McQuaide.
From 2012 to 2019, Zuerlein kicked, Hekker punted (and occasionally passed) and McQuaide snapped for the Rams under former special teams coordinator John Fassel.
- Share via
Sean McVay: Rams winning a Super Bowl in 49ers’ stadium ‘would be special’
As a warm June breeze blew in off the Pacific Ocean, Rams team president Kevin Demoff stepped up to a microphone at a posh oceanfront resort in Maui to address players, coaches and guests at a celebratory luau.
The Rams had traveled to Hawaii to end offseason workouts — and to kick off a drive they aim to end with another Super Bowl title.
“This is truly your time to come celebrate, enjoy, reflect and get ready for what’s going to be an amazing adventure,” Demoff told the crowd.
The Rams, with a talented and deep roster led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, are primed for a possible run to a third Super Bowl under ninth-year coach Sean McVay.
- Share via
Rams vs. Texans: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
If the Rams pass rush wants to christen itself as the NFL’s most ferocious, the Houston Texans could offer a prime chance to showcase its “dangerous” capabilities.
The offensive line has been a significant concern for the Texans, to the point where coach DeMeco Ryans is tired of talking about it. Despite quarterback CJ Stroud being sacked 52 times last season (third most in the NFL), Houston wasn’t necessarily able to improve the unit, especially after trading blindside protector Laremy Tunsil to Washington.
The mostly fresh-faced starting five will be tasked with staying in front of a Rams pass rush contingent that enters the season ranked sixth in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.