Rams vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Matthew Stafford embracing ‘even more important’ role for injury-depleted Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks on the sideline during a loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 18.

Matthew Stafford does not typically stray much from comments about sticking with his process.

But in the wake of a rash of injuries suffered by several of the Rams’ key players, the veteran quarterback and reigning NFL most valuable player on Wednesday sounded as if he intended to be a calming presence.

“Been a part of these times before,” said Stafford, an 18th-year pro. “That’s when my role becomes even more important as a leader, as somebody that can try and help steady the ship for us and make sure that I’m doing my part to do everything I can to help us win football games becomes even more important.”