Rams vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

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Matthew Stafford embracing ‘even more important’ role for injury-depleted Rams
Matthew Stafford does not typically stray much from comments about sticking with his process.
But in the wake of a rash of injuries suffered by several of the Rams’ key players, the veteran quarterback and reigning NFL most valuable player on Wednesday sounded as if he intended to be a calming presence.
“Been a part of these times before,” said Stafford, an 18th-year pro. “That’s when my role becomes even more important as a leader, as somebody that can try and help steady the ship for us and make sure that I’m doing my part to do everything I can to help us win football games becomes even more important.”
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Rash of Rams injuries will sideline Davante Adams, Poona Ford and Kobie Turner
The Rams lost much more than a game to the Arizona Cardinals.
They lost four key players because of injuries.
Receiver Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring and will be sidelined six to 10 weeks, defensive lineman Kobie Turner sustained a groin strain and will be out several weeks and defensive lineman Poona Ford suffered a season-ending triceps injury, coach Sean McVay said Monday.
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Puka Nacua questionable to play for Rams vs. Raiders; Nate Landman is out
Rams receiver Puka Nacua did not practice Friday because of a calf injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nacua took part in the majority of practice on Thursday but did not finish it. Rams coach Sean McVay indicated that tests revealed “a little minor thing in there,” and that Nacua would be a game-time decision Sunday.
“I don’t think he knows exactly when it occurred,” McVay said, adding, “he felt it where he wasn’t able to have some of the power and full explosion ... but I don’t think he was aware of any sort of specific play that led to it.”
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Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds
Another week, another Rams kicker.
On Sunday, veteran Brandon McManus will make his debut when the Rams play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
McManus, 35, will be the third kicker — fourth if you count punter Ethan Evans’ extra-point cameo last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals — to play this season for a Rams team that has stumbled, in part, because of kicking-game miscues.