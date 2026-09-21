Rams vs. New York Giants: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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Rams vs. New York Giants: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
Myles Garrett is out for four games following knee surgery, but other Rams edge rushers said they were ready to step up against the New York Giants on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.
Second-year pro Josaiah Stewart could start in Garrett’s place opposite Byron Young with Desjuan Johnson and rookie Wesley Bailey rotating in.
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Aaron Donald will play for the Rams against the New York Giants on Monday, but will Puka Nacua be on the field?
“I’m not going to go out there and be Myles Garrett,” said Stewart, who made six tackles and had one quarterback hit in the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, “but as a group we’ll fill our role and help do the job.”
The Rams’ pass rush will be aided by the addition of lineman Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year who will make his season debut after coming out of two-year retirement.
But the outside linebackers plan to contribute.
“The room is full of talented guys, so everybody always smells blood,” said Johnson, a fourth-year pro. “We’re all sharks in the room, but we’re all helping each other. ... It’s time for everybody to put on them big-boy boots.”
Bailey was the only first-year undrafted free agent to make the roster. He did it with outstanding performances in preseason games.
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‘You’re a fool’ to panic: Rams confident they’ll get back on track vs. Giants
The Los Angeles freeway system has its downsides, especially during traffic-jammed weekdays, but the Rams are absolutely looking forward to commuting from their Woodland Hills facility to SoFi Stadium for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.
After traveling about 16,000 air miles round trip for their season-opener in Australia — and suffering a humiliating loss to the San Francisco 49ers — the home opener requires only a 28-mile journey and offers a chance for a reboot.
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Puka Nacua dealing with injury, might not play for Rams vs. Giants
Aaron Donald will play on Monday night against the New York Giants, but Rams star receiver Puka Nacua did not practice and is questionable for the game at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.
“He’s got a little bit of soreness in that groin, being smart with him as a skill player,” McVay said. “Whether or not he plays is to be determined, and so we’ll see how he’s feeling.”
McVay confirmed that Donald will play for the first time since retiring after the 2023 season. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year said on Friday that he was planning to play against the Giants.