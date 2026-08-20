Sean McVay hopes Rams will soon ‘get some answers’ on Aaron Donald decision

Rams sharpen their skills in joint practice with Saints

With Rams starters and other significant players not playing in preseason games, Thursday’s joint practice with the New Orleans Saints offered quarterback Matthew Stafford and others another opportunity to prepare for what many project as a Super Bowl season.

Star receiver Puka Nacua remained sidelined because of a groin issue, so Stafford connected multiple times with star receiver Davante Adams, tight end Terrance Ferguson and others during a workout that lasted just over 90 minutes.

Coach Sean McVay said that he and Saints coach Kellen Moore cut the practice short because the Saints were coming off a Tuesday practice with the Dallas Cowboys. At least five Saints players left the field on Thursday because of injuries.

During the Rams’ joint practice with the Cowboys last week, quarterback Stetson Bennett took nearly all of the second-team reps. On Thursday, Bennett took 13 snaps, rookie Ty Simpson 12.

Simpson was coming off an outstanding debut in last Saturday’s 20-12 preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bennett started that game and played two series before giving way to Simpson.

On Thursday, both had their moments.

Simpson had two passes intercepted, but he tossed several touchdowns during a red-zone drill. Bennett also completed several passes for touchdowns.

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee), tight end Davis Allen (quadriceps) and rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost remain sidelined.

The Rams play the Saints on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.