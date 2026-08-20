Sean McVay hopes Rams will soon ‘get some answers’ on Aaron Donald decision

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Sean McVay hopeful Rams will get an Aaron Donald decision soon
The Aaron Donald watch continues.
On Thursday, coach Sean McVay was asked if Donald, a three-tine NFL defensive player of the year, would do more workouts before deciding whether or not he will come out of retirement to join the Super Bowl-favorite Rams.
Donald worked out at Loyola Marymount when the Rams were in training camp, and last week at the Rams facility in Woodland Hills.
“We’ll see,” McVay said. “I would love to be able to have all this stuff figured out but ... I know he’s feeling good, and I think he will continue to work out, and I’m hopeful that we’ll have some answers on that sooner than later.”
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Rams sharpen their skills in joint practice with Saints
With Rams starters and other significant players not playing in preseason games, Thursday’s joint practice with the New Orleans Saints offered quarterback Matthew Stafford and others another opportunity to prepare for what many project as a Super Bowl season.
Star receiver Puka Nacua remained sidelined because of a groin issue, so Stafford connected multiple times with star receiver Davante Adams, tight end Terrance Ferguson and others during a workout that lasted just over 90 minutes.
Coach Sean McVay said that he and Saints coach Kellen Moore cut the practice short because the Saints were coming off a Tuesday practice with the Dallas Cowboys. At least five Saints players left the field on Thursday because of injuries.
During the Rams’ joint practice with the Cowboys last week, quarterback Stetson Bennett took nearly all of the second-team reps. On Thursday, Bennett took 13 snaps, rookie Ty Simpson 12.
Simpson was coming off an outstanding debut in last Saturday’s 20-12 preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bennett started that game and played two series before giving way to Simpson.
On Thursday, both had their moments.
Simpson had two passes intercepted, but he tossed several touchdowns during a red-zone drill. Bennett also completed several passes for touchdowns.
Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee), tight end Davis Allen (quadriceps) and rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost remain sidelined.
The Rams play the Saints on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
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Warriors coach Steve Kerr visits Rams practice
Steve Kerr, who has coached the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles, attended Rams practice with assistant Frank Vogel, who coached the Lakers to a title in 2020.
Afterward, coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and former Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth met with Kerr and Vogel on the field.
“Steve’s a guy I’ve been friends with for awhile,” McVay said. “I love everything about how he leads, how he enjoys it, how he stays connected with his players. ... It’s really cool to be able to share...
“Everything that he’s about, and the way that he feels like he’s in it with his players, and just the caliber of human being that he is, I’ve learned a lot from Steve.”
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Recapping the Rams’ preseason so far
Here’s a recap of everything that has happened in Rams training camp and practices ahead of the start of the 2026 season:
Rams receiver Puka Nacua did not practice Monday because of a groin injury that forced him to sit out much of last week’s joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, but coach Sean McVay said the All-Pro was “doing good.”
Follow along for the latest news and developments from Rams training camp as the team prepares to embark on a new season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.
Follow along for the latest news and developments from Rams training camp as the team prepares to embark on a new season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.