Rams vs. Saints: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Matthew Stafford looking to continue his interception-free run

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford established a personal record last season when he went five games without an interception.

The 17th-year pro is on the verge of doing it again.

Going into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium, Stafford has passed for 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions — none in the last four games.

Stafford, who has led the Rams to a 5-2 record, entered the week tied with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for most touchdown passes in the NFL, though Mahomes has played eight games.

Staffford’s 266.6 yards passing per game ranks third in the league.

In his last game, a 35-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stafford passed for only 182 yards but he tossed five touchdowns, three to receiver Davante Adams.

Certain games shake out certain ways and sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” Stafford said of his streak of games without an interception. “And so I’m just trying to go out there and make as many good decision in a row as I possibly can. ... If there’s a turnover here or there or a bad play here or there, move on and find a way to impact the game in a positive way sooner rather than later.”