Rams vs. Saints: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Matthew Stafford looking to continue his interception-free run
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford established a personal record last season when he went five games without an interception.
The 17th-year pro is on the verge of doing it again.
Going into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium, Stafford has passed for 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions — none in the last four games.
Stafford, who has led the Rams to a 5-2 record, entered the week tied with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for most touchdown passes in the NFL, though Mahomes has played eight games.
Staffford’s 266.6 yards passing per game ranks third in the league.
In his last game, a 35-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stafford passed for only 182 yards but he tossed five touchdowns, three to receiver Davante Adams.
Certain games shake out certain ways and sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” Stafford said of his streak of games without an interception. “And so I’m just trying to go out there and make as many good decision in a row as I possibly can. ... If there’s a turnover here or there or a bad play here or there, move on and find a way to impact the game in a positive way sooner rather than later.”
Rams acquire Roger McCreary in trade with Titans; Puka Nacua set to return
The Rams traded for cornerback Roger McCreary, star receiver Puka Nacua is expected to return for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and receiver Tutu Atwell will spend at least four games on injured reserve.
All of those moves were announced by the Rams or discussed by coach Sean McVay on Monday as the Rams returned from an off week.
With the NFL trade deadline approaching next week, the Rams acquired McCreary, 25, and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick.
Recap: Matthew Stafford throws 5 TDs as Rams dominate Jaguars in London
LONDON — Goodbye, London. Hello, bye week.
The Rams’ ended an extended road trip and welcomed some time off with a 35-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Matthew Stafford passed for five touchdowns — three to Davante Adams and one each to rookies Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson — and edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young led a mostly suffocating defense as the Rams improved their record to 5-2 heading into an off week.
“Man,” coach Sean McVay said, “it will make for a much more enjoyable flight home.”
Gary Klein talks about what went right for the Rams in their 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.
A giddy one, even, if the Rams don’t conk out en masse during the 11-plus hours in the air.
In a light rain, and without injured star receiver Puka Nacua, McVay and Stafford poured into 10 different receivers during a victory that not only made the nine-day road trip worth it, but also showed the rest of the NFL that the Rams remain a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Stafford, 37, is playing like he did in 2021, when the Rams won the Super Bowl. The defense is keeping opponents out of the end zone. And the troubled placekicking unit played without error.
For the first time since 2021, the Rams will go into their off week with a winning record.
In 2023, the Rams were 3-6 at the bye and then won seven of eight games to finish 10-7 and make the playoffs.
Rams vs. Saints: How to watch, start time and prediction
It was December 2020, and the Rams were in the midst of their third run to the playoffs in four seasons under coach Sean McVay.
Their opponent: the 0-13 New York Jets.
There was seemingly no way the hapless Jets could beat a 9-4 Rams team at SoFi Stadium.
But the Rams came out flat and lost, 23-20.
On Sunday, the Rams welcome the seemingly hapless New Orleans Saints, who arrive with a 1-7 record.
“I don’t care what the record says,” McVay said. “The tape tells you a very different story. ... If we’re not ready to go we’ll certainly be humbled.”
Gary Klein breaks down what to expect from the Rams on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Don’t expect a repeat of 2020.
The Saints, under first-year coach Kellen Moore, will send rookie quarterback Tyler Shough into his first start against a Chris Shula-coordinated Rams defense that features edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford.
Young ranks third in the NFL with nine sacks. Verse has four.
Sunday’s game marks the Rams debut of cornerback Roger McCreary, who was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 17 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He has not had a pass intercepted in four games.
Star receiver Puka Nacua is back after sitting out an Oct. 19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of an ankle injury. Right tackle Rob Havenstein also will return after being sidelined for three games because of an ankle injury.