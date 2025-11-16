Rams vs. Seahawks: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

- Share via
From Rams star to Seahawks mentor, Cooper Kupp readies for emotional L.A. return
RENTON, Wash. — Read and react. That isn’t just what Cooper Kupp does on the football field, adjusting his pass route to get open. It’s what he does in his free time, too, tearing through close to two dozen books during the NFL season.
The Seattle Seahawks receiver, once a star with the Rams, is an enthusiastic reader of both nonfiction and fiction, and buys extra copies of some of his favorites — “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “When Breath Becomes Air” — to hand out to friends.
Just as when he’s poring over the playbook, the bearded bookworm reads with pen in hand or ready to note something on his phone.
50 catches and counting: Rams’ tight end quartet thriving in Sean McVay’s offense
Logan Paulsen recognized the mastery, despite Sean McVay’s youth.
Jordan Reed immediately tapped into the positivity of the then-20-something assistant coach.
So the former NFL tight ends, who were tutored by McVay in Washington, are happy that the Rams’ ninth-year coach has utilized a quartet of tight ends this season — a sizable shift in an offense that has helped fuel a four-game winning streak entering Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
Gary Klein breaks down Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
McVay is among coaches who recognize “how much of a matchup nightmare tight ends can be and how vital they are to an offense,” Reed said, “so it’s awesome to see the position grow.”
McVay was an offensive assistant in Washington for one season before he was elevated to tight ends coach in 2011, and then offensive coordinator in 2014.
“He was so young,” said Paulsen, who played in Washington from 2010 to 2015. “He never played tight end before, he didn’t have any background there ... and here he comes as a quality-control guy with this level of mastery.
“And I think that just speaks to how special he was then, and how special he is now.”
McVay, 39, acknowledges that the Rams’ deployment of multiple tight ends harks to his start as an NFL position coach.
Commentary: Matthew Stafford’s performances put him in pantheon of L.A. greats
SANTA CLARA — This is not a one-off.
This is no hot streak or a flash in the pan.
So don’t look away. Pay attention.
Otherwise, risk missing the master class that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is conducting this season.
One that has the 17th-year pro squarely in the conversation for his first NFL most valuable player award.
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, start time and prediction
Cooper Kupp played eight seasons for the Rams, highlighted by his 2021 performance, when he was the NFL’s offensive player of year and the most valuable player of Super Bowl LVI.
On Sunday, the Rams will play against Kupp for the first time when the Seattle Seahawks visit SoFi Stadium for a game that will determine first place in the NFC West.
Kupp, released by the Rams last March after they could not find a trade partner, is a complementary piece of a Seahawks offense that features quarterback Sam Darnold and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is on pace to break the NFL season record for yards receiving.