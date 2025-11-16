Rams vs. Seahawks: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

50 catches and counting: Rams’ tight end quartet thriving in Sean McVay’s offense

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee celebrates with Colby Parkinson, center, after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 2.

Logan Paulsen recognized the mastery, despite Sean McVay’s youth.

Jordan Reed immediately tapped into the positivity of the then-20-something assistant coach.

So the former NFL tight ends, who were tutored by McVay in Washington, are happy that the Rams’ ninth-year coach has utilized a quartet of tight ends this season — a sizable shift in an offense that has helped fuel a four-game winning streak entering Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

Gary Klein breaks down Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

McVay is among coaches who recognize “how much of a matchup nightmare tight ends can be and how vital they are to an offense,” Reed said, “so it’s awesome to see the position grow.”

McVay was an offensive assistant in Washington for one season before he was elevated to tight ends coach in 2011, and then offensive coordinator in 2014.

“He was so young,” said Paulsen, who played in Washington from 2010 to 2015. “He never played tight end before, he didn’t have any background there ... and here he comes as a quality-control guy with this level of mastery.

“And I think that just speaks to how special he was then, and how special he is now.”

McVay, 39, acknowledges that the Rams’ deployment of multiple tight ends harks to his start as an NFL position coach.