Rams vs. Seahawks in NFC championship: Live updates, how to watch and odds

Analysis: Rams finally discover their knockout swagger ahead of seismic Seattle showdown

Rams safety Quentin Lake tackles Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift in midair during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 20-17 divisional playoff win at Soldier Field on Sunday.

It wasn’t just the Chicago Bears who had a pattern this season.

The Rams had one too.

Whereas Chicago stacked storybook endings, the Rams failed to finish what they started with disturbing regularity.

Five losses. Five fizzles.

Remember the unsatisfying finale to “The Sopranos”? Swelling crescendo ... then abrupt cut to black? That was the Rams. Out of gas. Out of answers.