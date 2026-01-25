Rams vs. Seahawks in NFC championship: Live updates, how to watch and odds

- Share via
Analysis: Rams finally discover their knockout swagger ahead of seismic Seattle showdown
CHICAGO — It wasn’t just the Chicago Bears who had a pattern this season.
The Rams had one too.
Whereas Chicago stacked storybook endings, the Rams failed to finish what they started with disturbing regularity.
Five losses. Five fizzles.
Remember the unsatisfying finale to “The Sopranos”? Swelling crescendo ... then abrupt cut to black? That was the Rams. Out of gas. Out of answers.
Super Bowl LX possibilities: Would Matthew Stafford retire if Rams win it all?
CHICAGO — We’ve seen these movies before, or at least most of them.
With the NFL’s conference championship games set — the Rams at Seattle following New England at Denver — three of the four possible Super Bowl permutations are rematches.
Rams-Patriots? There have been two of those, at the end of the 2001 and 2018 seasons.
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
Sean McVay turned 40 on Saturday.
Not that the Rams’ ninth-year coach planned to celebrate.
“What’s a good birthday?” he said on Friday. “When I’m working on my birthday — and if I’m working next week.
“That would be a hell of a birthday. That’s the only present I want.”
McVay was busy this week preparing for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Sunday when the Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game.
After splitting their NFC West games this season, they will meet for a third time to determine who will represent the conference in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
McVay is 2-0 in NFC championship games, having led the Rams past the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 playoffs and past the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 playoffs.
The Rams and Seahawks are playing for the third time. That’s nothing new for McVay.
The Rams have been in this situation twice before — and both times they advanced.
In the 2020 season, the Rams and Seahawks split their NFC West games, and the Rams won a wild-card game, 30-20, at Seattle.