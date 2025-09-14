Rams vs. Titans: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

- Share via
Sean McVay aims to roll out a more blended Davante Adams-Puka Nacua attack
Puka Nacua stole the show. Davante Adams was a supporting player.
That was the story for the star receivers in the Rams’ season-opening victory over the Houston Texans.
No one was complaining.
Except, perhaps, fantasy football players who drafted Adams.
“That’s not in the forefront of my mind,” Adams, chuckling, said this week. “I know they think it is. I’m just out here trying to win games and contribute and make plays when I can.”
- Share via
Rams vs. Titans: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the linchpin to the Rams’ aspirations for another Super Bowl appearance, emerged largely unscathed from a season-opening victory over the Houston Texans, but another great challenge awaits the offensive line Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Left guard Steve Avila is doubtful because of an ankle injury and right guard Kevin Dotson will be playing through an ankle issue.