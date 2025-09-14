Rams vs. Titans: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Sean McVay aims to roll out a more blended Davante Adams-Puka Nacua attack

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams signals first down after making a catch against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Puka Nacua stole the show. Davante Adams was a supporting player.

That was the story for the star receivers in the Rams’ season-opening victory over the Houston Texans.

No one was complaining.

Except, perhaps, fantasy football players who drafted Adams.

“That’s not in the forefront of my mind,” Adams, chuckling, said this week. “I know they think it is. I’m just out here trying to win games and contribute and make plays when I can.”