Live Rams vs. Titans

Rams vs. Titans: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to pick up their first road win of the season against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT (CBS).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sean McVay aims to roll out a more blended Davante Adams-Puka Nacua attack

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams signals first down after making a catch against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 at SoFi Stadium.
Rams wide receiver Davante Adams signals first down after making a catch against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 at SoFi Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Puka Nacua stole the show. Davante Adams was a supporting player.

That was the story for the star receivers in the Rams’ season-opening victory over the Houston Texans.

No one was complaining.

Except, perhaps, fantasy football players who drafted Adams.

“That’s not in the forefront of my mind,” Adams, chuckling, said this week. “I know they think it is. I’m just out here trying to win games and contribute and make plays when I can.”

Rams vs. Titans: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Titans quarterback Cam Ward side by side.
Rams versus Titans on Sunday will feature a pair of No. 1 overall draft picks squaring off in quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, left, and Cam Ward.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times; Tyler Schank / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the linchpin to the Rams’ aspirations for another Super Bowl appearance, emerged largely unscathed from a season-opening victory over the Houston Texans, but another great challenge awaits the offensive line Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Left guard Steve Avila is doubtful because of an ankle injury and right guard Kevin Dotson will be playing through an ankle issue.

