Rams training camp live updates: Ty Simpson set to see more snaps

Ty Simpson set to see more snaps at training camp on Friday

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson runs the offense during the first day of training camp at Loyola Marymount on July 26.

Ty Simpson will get his second substantial opportunity on Friday when the Rams return from a day off with a late afternoon practice at Loyola Marymount.

Starter Matthew Stafford is not practicing on the first and third day of each four-day block, so Stetson Bennett and Simpson, the 13th pick in the draft, will run the offense.

On Stafford’s rest days during the first week of training camp, Bennett worked with the starters, Simpson the second unit. When Stafford practiced, Bennett took second-team reps and Simpson got only a few snaps.

McVay said Simpson was doing a good job.

“Our defense does a nice job of making you get through some different progressions,” McVay said. “It seemed like he was able to do that.

“It was minimal reps, but the ones that he had seemed like he did a nice job.”