Rams training camp live updates: Ty Simpson set to see more snaps

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Ty Simpson set to see more snaps at training camp on Friday
Ty Simpson will get his second substantial opportunity on Friday when the Rams return from a day off with a late afternoon practice at Loyola Marymount.
Starter Matthew Stafford is not practicing on the first and third day of each four-day block, so Stetson Bennett and Simpson, the 13th pick in the draft, will run the offense.
On Stafford’s rest days during the first week of training camp, Bennett worked with the starters, Simpson the second unit. When Stafford practiced, Bennett took second-team reps and Simpson got only a few snaps.
McVay said Simpson was doing a good job.
“Our defense does a nice job of making you get through some different progressions,” McVay said. “It seemed like he was able to do that.
“It was minimal reps, but the ones that he had seemed like he did a nice job.”
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Former Bills coach visiting Rams training camp
Former Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was at Rams training camp on Friday, and he was spotted on the sideline speaking with coach Sean McVay during practice.
Friday marked the first practice in pads for the Rams at this year’s training camp.
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Commentary: Don’t fumble, Puka Nacua. You’ll never get a better chance to help win a Super Bowl
Do you think the Rams have a tracker at their headquarters for how many days it’s been since Puka Nacua’s last embarrassing incident?
They might. Because we all remember how frequently the self-inflicted damages were occurring during that bizarre and jarring stretch starting late last year.
We had the biting incident and alleged antisemitic comments on New Year’s Eve. Before that, we had the Rams’ star receiver making antisemitic gestures on a livestream with a couple of controversial streamers.
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LA28 and Rams to give free Olympic tickets to local nonprofits
Growing up in Inglewood, Andrew Hernandez heard plenty about the Olympics. Since L.A. was awarded the Games almost a decade ago, the 18-year-old watched preparations slowly improve the infrastructure of his hometown. He still never thought he would be able to attend.
Until now.
LA28 and the Rams donated 1,000 free tickets to 10 nonprofit organizations Monday, giving local youth such as Hernandez a seat at Olympic flag football or swimming competitions in 2028.
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Rams training camp updates: Puka Nacua ‘trying to take accountability’
Here’s a recap of what happened during the first four days of Rams training camp:
Follow along for the latest news and developments from Rams training camp as the team prepares to embark on a new season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.