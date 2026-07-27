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Live Rams training camp

Rams training camp updates: Matthew Stafford set to take snaps today

Follow along for the latest news and developments from Rams training camp as the team prepares to embark on a new season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford participates in drills during practice in May.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford participates in drills during practice in May. Stafford will be taking snaps in practice Monday.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

Rams QB Ty Simpson embracing an unusual bedtime routine to spur his development

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson throws during a practice drill in May.
Rams quarterback Ty Simpson throws during a practice drill in May. Simpson, drafted 13th overall by the Rams, is preparing for his first NFL training camp.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Ty Simpson listens to himself in the evening before he falls asleep. And also when he gets up in the morning and heads to work at the Rams’ practice facility.

The rookie quarterback hears his own voice on audio recordings as he recites the team’s play calls.

“I want to make sure it’s the last thing I think about when I go to bed,” he said recently, “and the first thing that I wake up to.”

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Inside Rams’ camp plan to limit Matthew Stafford and test Ty Simpson, Stetson Bennett

Rams quarterbacks Ty Simpson, left, and Stetson Bennett take part in throwing drills during training camp.
Rams quarterbacks Ty Simpson, left, and Stetson Bennett take part in throwing drills during training camp at Loyola Marymount on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

Ty Simpson did not make any jaw-dropping plays.

He also did not make any major errors.

So call it a quiet, workmanlike beginning for the 13th player taken in the NFL draft, a quarterback the Rams ostensibly chose to become Matthew Stafford’s heir apparent.

On Sunday, in the Rams’ first training camp practice, Stafford was held out as part of the plan to limit his reps, putting all eyes on Simpson and fourth-year pro Stetson Bennett as they began their competition to back up the reigning NFL most valuable player.

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Matthew Stafford set to take his first training camp snaps in two years

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during practice in May.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday will do something he has not done in two years: Take a training camp snap.

Stafford was sidelined all of training camp in 2025 because of a back issue. He practiced when the Rams returned to their training facility in Woodland Hills and went on to win the NFL most valuable player award.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Stafford would practice on the second and fourth days of each four-day training block during camp. So Stafford sat out Sunday as Stetson Bennett and rookie Ty Simpson took first- and second-team snaps respectively.

“He’ll be doing his own independent stuff where he’s taking care of his body,” McVay said of Stafford, who is entering his 18th NFL season.
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