Rams training camp updates: Matthew Stafford set to take snaps today

Rams QB Ty Simpson embracing an unusual bedtime routine to spur his development

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson throws during a practice drill in May. Simpson, drafted 13th overall by the Rams, is preparing for his first NFL training camp.

Ty Simpson listens to himself in the evening before he falls asleep. And also when he gets up in the morning and heads to work at the Rams’ practice facility.

The rookie quarterback hears his own voice on audio recordings as he recites the team’s play calls.

“I want to make sure it’s the last thing I think about when I go to bed,” he said recently, “and the first thing that I wake up to.”