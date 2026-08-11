Puka Nacua leaves practice with team trainers; Sean McVay unsure what happened

Puka Nacua leaves practice early with team trainers

Sean McVay did not appear or sound overly concerned.

But Rams star receiver Puka Nacua was unable to finish a joint practice Tuesday with the Dallas Cowboys because of an unspecified problem.

And star defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate because of a lingering knee ailment that has sidelined the reigning NFL defensive player of the year for about half of the Rams’ practices since training camp opened in late July.

Nacua and Garrett, of course, are of paramount importance to a star-studded Rams team that is favored to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February.

Nacua, the NFL receptions leader last season, has appeared fit and motivated after a tumultuous offseason that included a stint in rehab and an ongoing civil lawsuit. He could face a possible suspension if the lNFL determines that he violated the league’s personal-conduct policy.

On Tuesday, Nacua caught several passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford before he left the field at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills.

“Something happened,” McVay said afterward. “I’m not exactly sure what that was.”

Said Stafford: “Nobody ran up to me in a panic, so I don’t think it was anything too major.”

In a 2024 joint practice with the Chargers, Nacua suffered a right knee injury when he fell hard to the turf attempting to make a contested catch in the end zone. He also absorbed contact while carrying the ball on a jet sweep, and spent the last half of that workout on the sideline with an ice pack on his right knee.

Nacua suffered a right knee sprain in the season opener against the Detroit Lions and sat out five games.

Now, after earning All-Pro recognition last season, he is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and is positioned to possibly receive a massive extension.

The Rams invested heavily in Garrett, a five-time All-Pro acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns that cost the Rams edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and future second- and third-round picks.

Immediately after the June trade, the Rams adjusted his contract, which included nearly $124 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com .

Garrett sat out more than four workouts during training camp because of what McVay had described as a lower body problem. On Tuesday, McVay said it involved a knee but did not specify right or left.

“There’s nothing to be concerned about,” McVay said. “It was just kind of erring on the side of caution. There wasn’t any setbacks or anything like that.”

Holding Garrett out of practice with the Cowboys, McVay said, was part of the process as the Rams “learn” a player who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

“He said, ‘I’m feeling about 85%,’” McVay said. “I don’t know what 100% is going to look like but it must be pretty good if that’s 85%. ... He’s so tough — he wanted to be able to be out there.”

The focus is ensuring that Garrett will be at full strength for the Sept. 10 opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

“We’re just making sure as we kind of get to know him and what’s the best way to ultimately get him ready to be able to peak when we start in Australia is kind of what the end goal is,” McVay said.

Despite his limited on-field work the last two-plus weeks, Garrett has shown many of the skills that helped him amass 125½ sacks, including an NFL season-record 23 in 2025.

“When he’s been out there, he has certainly made his impact felt,” McVay said. “but we want to make sure when he returns to play he’s able to return to full performance and feel like himself.”

Etc.

Stafford spread passes to Nacua, Davante Adams, running back Kyren Williams and several tight ends. Stetson Bennett took nearly all of the second-team reps and connected with tight end Terrance Ferguson for a touchdown. Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson got only a few series. During a drill inside the 20-yard line, he tossed a touchdown pass to receiver Mario Williams. McVay said he was finalizing a decision about whether Bennett would play in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. ... Rams safety Kamren Kinchens broke up a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb with an impressive effort. Cornerback Trent McDuffie also broke up a pass. ... Edge rushers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart pressured Prescott multiple times. ... Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron intercepted three passes.

