Puka Nacua leaves practice with team trainers; Sean McVay unsure what happened

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Puka Nacua leaves practice early with team trainers
Sean McVay did not appear or sound overly concerned.
But Rams star receiver Puka Nacua was unable to finish a joint practice Tuesday with the Dallas Cowboys because of an unspecified problem.
And star defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate because of a lingering knee ailment that has sidelined the reigning NFL defensive player of the year for about half of the Rams’ practices since training camp opened in late July.
Nacua and Garrett, of course, are of paramount importance to a star-studded Rams team that is favored to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February.
Nacua, the NFL receptions leader last season, has appeared fit and motivated after a tumultuous offseason that included a stint in rehab and an ongoing civil lawsuit. He could face a possible suspension if the lNFL determines that he violated the league’s personal-conduct policy.
On Tuesday, Nacua caught several passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford before he left the field at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills.
“Something happened,” McVay said afterward. “I’m not exactly sure what that was.”
Said Stafford: “Nobody ran up to me in a panic, so I don’t think it was anything too major.”
In a 2024 joint practice with the Chargers, Nacua suffered a right knee injury when he fell hard to the turf attempting to make a contested catch in the end zone. He also absorbed contact while carrying the ball on a jet sweep, and spent the last half of that workout on the sideline with an ice pack on his right knee.
Nacua suffered a right knee sprain in the season opener against the Detroit Lions and sat out five games.
Now, after earning All-Pro recognition last season, he is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and is positioned to possibly receive a massive extension.
The Rams invested heavily in Garrett, a five-time All-Pro acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns that cost the Rams edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and future second- and third-round picks.
Immediately after the June trade, the Rams adjusted his contract, which included nearly $124 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com.
Garrett sat out more than four workouts during training camp because of what McVay had described as a lower body problem. On Tuesday, McVay said it involved a knee but did not specify right or left.
“There’s nothing to be concerned about,” McVay said. “It was just kind of erring on the side of caution. There wasn’t any setbacks or anything like that.”
Holding Garrett out of practice with the Cowboys, McVay said, was part of the process as the Rams “learn” a player who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
“He said, ‘I’m feeling about 85%,’” McVay said. “I don’t know what 100% is going to look like but it must be pretty good if that’s 85%. ... He’s so tough — he wanted to be able to be out there.”
The focus is ensuring that Garrett will be at full strength for the Sept. 10 opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.
“We’re just making sure as we kind of get to know him and what’s the best way to ultimately get him ready to be able to peak when we start in Australia is kind of what the end goal is,” McVay said.
Despite his limited on-field work the last two-plus weeks, Garrett has shown many of the skills that helped him amass 125½ sacks, including an NFL season-record 23 in 2025.
“When he’s been out there, he has certainly made his impact felt,” McVay said. “but we want to make sure when he returns to play he’s able to return to full performance and feel like himself.”
Etc.
Stafford spread passes to Nacua, Davante Adams, running back Kyren Williams and several tight ends. Stetson Bennett took nearly all of the second-team reps and connected with tight end Terrance Ferguson for a touchdown. Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson got only a few series. During a drill inside the 20-yard line, he tossed a touchdown pass to receiver Mario Williams. McVay said he was finalizing a decision about whether Bennett would play in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. ... Rams safety Kamren Kinchens broke up a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb with an impressive effort. Cornerback Trent McDuffie also broke up a pass. ... Edge rushers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart pressured Prescott multiple times. ... Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron intercepted three passes.
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Rams taking cautious approach with Myles Garrett’s swollen knee
Sean McVay said there is no reason to be concerned about Myles Garrett’s physical condition.
But the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, who missed a week of training camp workouts because of what McVay had described as a lower body problem, did not participate in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday because of a swollen knee.
McVay said the goal was to have Garrett at full strength for the Sept. 10 opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.
“There’s nothing to be concerned about,” McVay said. “It was just kind of erring on the side of caution. There wasn’t any setbacks or anything like that. ... We’re just making sure as we kind of get to know him and what’s the best way to ultimately get him ready to be able to peak when we start in Australia is kind of what the end goal is.”
Garrett, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns, is the reigning NFL defensive player of the year. He is a key reason why the Rams are regarded as the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI.
Garrett was on the sideline, encouraging teammates, during the practice with the Cowboys.
“He said, ‘I’m feeling about 85%,’” McVay said. “I don’t know what 100% is going to look like, but it must be pretty good if that’s 85%. ... He’s so tough — he wanted to be able to be out there.”
Garrett, who set an NFL season record with 23 sacks last season, has shown what he is capable of, McVay said.
“When he’s been out there, he has certainly made his impact felt,” McVay said. “but we want to make sure when he returns to play he’s able to return to full performance and feel like himself.”
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Kevin Dotson well aware of what’s going on in guard market
Kevin Dotson is preparing for the season, but the Rams veteran guard also keeps a watchful eye on what is going on around the NFL, specifically as it relates to his position.
Last week, the Tennessee Titans gave guard Steve Skoronski a four-year extension that includes $88 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com, making the 25-year-old Skoronski the highest-paid guard in the league.
Dotson, 29, is in the final year of the three-year contract that included $32 million in guarantees.
“It’s definitely interesting stuff that’s happening out there right now in the guard market,” Dotson said when asked about Skoronski’s deal. “All we can do is watch right now, do what we can this season and see what happens.”
Dotson has been through this situation before.
In 2023, the Rams acquired Dotson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dotson was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he played well for a team that advanced to the NFC divisional round.
In March 2024, in the week before free agency began, the Rams and Dotson agreed to terms.
So Dotson is taking a similar approach, and not looking ahead.
“I usually do it in a way of being head down, doing what I’m supposed to do and then see what comes out at the end,” he said. “So there’s nothing really you can worry about because it’s really not in your hands.
“It’s one of those things of why worry about it?”
Center Coleman Shelton, guard Steve Avila and right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. also are in the final year of their contracts. Left tackle Alaric Jackson is signed through 2027.
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Rams players excited about facing Cowboys in joint practice
After two weeks of training camp at Loyola Marymount and two practices at their facility in Woodland Hills, the Rams will get a break from going against each other.
On Tuesday, the Rams will hold a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.
For the first time, the workout will be held at the Rams’ facility, not the Cowboys’ training camp headquarters in Oxnard, and it will not be open to the public.
It will be a homecoming for Cowboys defensive backs Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Durant, who intercepted seven passes in four seasons with the Rams, signed a one-year, $4-million contract with the Cowboys.
It also will be the first joint-practice experience for several high-profile Rams players.
Cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie played the previous four seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. Watson said there were no joint practices.
So he is looking forward to Tuesday.
“It’s always good to face a new opponent, get different looks,” Watson said, adding with a chuckle, “and play someone other than your teammates — that can get tiring.”
Tight end Terrance Ferguson, a 2025 second-round draft pick, suffered a hamstring early in training camp as a rookie and did not take part in a joint practice with the Cowboys last season.
Ferguson said he would approach the workout like a game.
“That’s how I see it,” he said. “We go in a practice setting, but I’m treating it like a game. Get a good night’s rest and go get it.”
The Rams offense features quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and running back Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.
The Cowboys defense, under first-year coordinator Christian Parker, features end Quinnen Williams, who reportedly agreed to terms on a mammoth extension on Monday.
McDuffie, Watson and end Myles Garrett are new additions to a Rams defense that will go against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
Etc.
Stafford, Adams and Garrett did not practice Monday because of scheduled rest days.
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Myles Garrett picks off pass in practice, returns it for touchdown
Rams defensive end Myles Garrett showed Saturday that he can not only pressure quarterbacks — but he can pick off passes and return them for touchdowns.
Garrett ran about 40 yards and high-stepped across the goal line after intercepting a pass during practice in Woodland Hills.
Safeties Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough also intercepted passes.
“It was a really great reflection of excellent execution defensively and some outstanding individual plays,” coach Sean McVay said. “And sometimes, that’s the price of doing business.”
The Rams will be off Sunday and return to practice Monday. They are scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.
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Sean McVay indicates he’s waiting to talk to players about Australia travel plans
Rams coach Sean McVay indicated Saturday that he would wait until after the preseason to talk to players about the teams’ travel plans for the season opener in Australia.
The Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne on Sept. 10.
For last season’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the Rams arrived the day before the game and showed no ill effects in a 35-7 rout.
ESPN reported last week that the Rams planned to arrive in Melbourne the day before the game and then leave immediately afterward.
On Friday, when asked if the Rams had finalized their travel plan, McVay said yes but declined to specify to reporters the Rams’ itinerary. On Saturday, he seemed to partially indicate why when asked if the long flight trip to Australia affected who will play in the preseason.
“No, not really,” McVay said. “And I just haven’t talked to the team about that stuff yet.”
At what point will he address it with players?
“Once we get through the preseason,” he said, “just cause we talk about being present and that’s important, not looking ahead and so that’s kind of where the approach came from.”
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Ty Simpson to play in Rams’ preseason opener; unclear if Stetson Bennett will play
Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson will play in the Rams’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
But Stetson Bennett’s status is still to be determined, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.
The previous two seasons, backup Jimmy Garoppolo was held out of preseason games to ensure he would not be injured heading into the season.
What will be the criteria for whether Bennett will play?
“Just really established positions, stuff like that,” McVay said.
Bennett, a fourth-year pro, has taken second-team reps when starter Matthew Stafford has practiced, and first-team reps when Stafford is held out.
During training camp, McVay praised him for his command of the offense and ability to make plays with mobility.
Simpson, the 13th pick in the NFL draft, has taken second-team snaps when Bennett works with the starters. But on days that Stafford practices, his opportunities have been very limited.
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Inside Rams’ Super Bowl-or-bust camp: What to watch for after blockbuster offseason
The Rams, as is seemingly their custom with a Super Bowl scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium, made blockbuster trades to improve an already star-studded roster.
Players will report to training camp Saturday at Loyola Marymount as favorites to win Super Bowl LXI in their home stadium in February.
And that does not factor in eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s possible return from retirement.
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‘It’s amazing.’ Myles Garrett’s new Rams teammates awed by his ‘monster energy’
The Rams knew the resume. Saw the highlights. Gathered all the intel required.
But they were not aware of Myles Garrett’s aura.
How could they?
It’s not tangible, nor easily defined.
It’s just there.
“You just feel him,” coach Sean McVay said Friday.
McVay felt and said that before. About Aaron Donald. About Jalen Ramsey.
But listening to Rams players talk about Garrett, this feels different.
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LA28 and Rams to give free Olympic tickets to local nonprofits
Growing up in Inglewood, Andrew Hernandez heard plenty about the Olympics. Since L.A. was awarded the Games almost a decade ago, the 18-year-old watched preparations slowly improve the infrastructure of his hometown. He still never thought he would be able to attend.
Until now.
LA28 and the Rams donated 1,000 free tickets to 10 nonprofit organizations Monday, giving local youth such as Hernandez a seat at Olympic flag football or swimming competitions in 2028.
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Takeaways from Rams’ final training camp practice
Three takeaways from the Rams’ final training camp practice Thursday at Loyola Marymount:
Rams finish camp without a major injury
Tight end Davis Allen has been sidelined because of a leg issue, but the Rams otherwise emerged from two weeks of workouts without a major injury. That is a victory for a star-studded team that is favored to win the Super Bowl.
Linebacker Shaun Dolac makes a big play
Dolac made the Rams roster last season as an undrafted free agent with outstanding special teams play. He suffered a knee injury during the season that required surgery. He showed Thursday that he was fully recovered when he intercepted a pass by Stetson Bennett and returned it to the end zone.
Kicker Harrison Mevis shows accuracy
Mevis replaced Joshua Karty midway through the 2025 season and established himself with consistent and clutch performances. On Thursday, he made all four of his field-goal attempts.
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Sean McVay staying mum about Rams’ Australia travel plans
The Rams and the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Australia for the season opener but on different schedules.
The 49ers reportedly are set to arrive about a week before the Sept. 10 game in Melbourne.
ESPN reported this week that the Rams would arrive the day before the game.
Last season, the Rams arrived in London the day before they routed the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
Asked Thursday if the Rams had finalized plans for Australia, coach Sean McVay said, “Yeah, but I’d rather just keep it in house.”
Is there some kind of a strategic element?
“I just don’t want to talk about it,” McVay said. “What does it matter?”
McVay was told that fans are curious.
“We won’t be there long enough for the fans to really have any curiosity about it,” McVay said.
Asked if the Rams would do something similar to their last London trip, or give themselves more runway, McVay remained steadfast.
“Yeah, I’d rather not talk about it,” he said.
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Sean McVay not sure if Aaron Donald ‘is or isn’t ready’ to return
Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he and Aaron Donald “probably talk every day.”
But it’s apparently still wait and see as to whether the star defensive lineman will return from a two-year retirement and rejoin a Rams team that is favored to win the Super Bowl.
McVay said Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, “looked great” during a workout on Tuesday at Loyola Marymount with defensive line coach Giff Smith and team trainers, and that Donald was continuing to go through his decision-making process.
“Things are going in the right direction,” McVay said. “He’s feeling good but we’re not to where we’re able to say whether or not he is or isn’t ready to do it.”
The Rams will return to their Woodland Hills training facility this weekend. McVay said Donald would not work out there but would continue to work with personal staff.
“He’s earned the right to be able to know what he feels like physically, mentally and emotionally to be able to go through the rigors of what an NFL season entails, and do it the way he’s accustomed to,” McVay said. “And his standards are different than others.”
For now, the Rams are preparing for the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia without Donald.
“It’s one of those deals that if he wants to do it, we’d be excited about the possibility,” McVay said. “And I think it’s really important to acknowledge that if he doesn’t, this guy gave this organization everything he had for 10 years.
“And so if he’s going to do it, he’s going to do it the right way. And if not, he’s got a lot of cool stuff going on as a husband and a father and doing what he’s doing business-wise.”
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News Analysis: Despite what Sean McVay says, definition of Rams’ success hinges on Super Bowl title
Sean McVay knows the expectations.
And why not? He created them.
McVay coached the Rams to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance last season and then watched general manager Les Snead engineer two blockbuster trades that make McVay’s 10th Rams team the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.
With a chance to win another championship on their home turf, the Rams are indisputably all-in. It’s Super Bowl or bust.
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Commentary: Everything about Aaron Donald’s past and Rams’ present point to him coming back
When he retired in March 2024, I thought: That makes sense, the only person who could possibly stop Aaron Donald would be Aaron Donald.
Now I’m not so sure.
Because it’s starting to look like even Aaron Donald might not be able to stop Aaron Donald.
The defensive lineman could be back terrorizing the NFL this season.
Do it, Aaron. You know you want to. We all know you can.
No pressure, of course. The Rams are not begging, but with training camp opening Saturday at Loyola Marymount, they’re miles past hinting.
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Sean McVay’s ‘love’ training camp strategy is winning over Rams players
NFL training camps are two weeks of hot practices.
Two weeks of dorm life and meetings. Separation from family.
For the Rams, under coach Sean McVay, it’s also apparently something else.
“How he runs it,” safety Kam Curl said, “it’s love.”
Love?
Let’s be clear: Training camps no longer are the two-a-day-workout, full-contact slogs of decades past.
There is no tackling. Players rarely practice in full pads.
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Myles Garrett happy to share advice with Jared Verse
Myles Garrett is an established star, a five-time All-Pro and two-time NFL defensive player of the year.
Jared Verse is a rising star, the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year and 2025 Pro Bowl pick.
The Rams acquired Garrett in June when they traded Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and future second- and third-round picks to the Cleveland Browns.
Garrett, 30, said he had not spoken to Verse, 25, but would welcome the opportunity if Verse sought counsel about playing in Cleveland.
“If he reached out, I would have no problem giving him any advice or ideas or whatever,” Garrett said. “I have no beef with him and I think he’s a very talented player and I think he’s ascending. If there’s any sort of communication that he wants to have with me, my door is always open.”
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Josaiah Stewart among the players who are impressing in Rams camp
Established Rams stars such as Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua and new stars such as cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end Myles Garrett have been the talk of training camp.
Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson, the 13th pick in the NFL draft, also has garnered attention.
Meantime, second-year players such as outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart have continued to make positive impressions in a bid to increase their roles for a team favored to win the Super Bowl.
Stewart, a 2025 third-round pick from Michigan, has made plays in several full-pads practices.
“I said to him that ever since we’ve got the pads on, he decided to make a bunch of plays,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “He’s physical on the edge. I think he’s an every-down player. ... A guy that really can do it all and do it all at a high level.”
Tight end Terrance Ferguson and receiver Konata Mumpfield, 2025 second- and seventh-round picks, also have made plays during training camp.
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Rams’ Puka Nacua ‘trying to reset’ with new representation
With a massive payday potentially looming as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, Rams star receiver Puka Nacua recently changed agents.
Nacua, who had been represented by Athletes First, signed with Win Sports Group, which negotiated huge deals for Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers.
“It was something for me, looking at the offseason and where I feel like I’ve been at in this past year,” Nacua said of the change. “Trying to reset and be able to refocus and reprioritize some of the things that I feel like are best for me.
“I’m grateful to feel like I have a team supporting me in all facets.”
Nacua led the NFL in receptions last season and was voted an All-Pro. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick is due to earn about $5.8 million this season, according to Overthecap.com.