Rams vs. 49ers in Australia: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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NFL Week 1 picks: Rams prevail over 49ers; Broncos beat Chiefs
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Last season, including playoffs, Sam Farmer posted a 181-104 record (.635).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last season was 130-155 (.466). All team records shown below are from last season.
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Commentary: Rams will go undefeated on their way to winning another home Super Bowl title
The season will begin 7,921 miles from home, and end in their own backyard.
They will be untouched through it all.
The Rams upcoming 22-week journey will take them far and wide, from Melbourne, Australia to Washington, D.C. and back to SoFi, a circuitous and challenging journey with but one consistent stop.
The win column.
The Rams are not losing a game.
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‘Iron sharpens iron.’ Davante Adams focused on making Rams better in Super Bowl quest
A few hours after their season-ending defeat in the NFC championship game last January, the Rams boarded a plane for their flight home from Seattle.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford was seated a row in front of veteran receiver Davante Adams, who once again had fallen just short of finally reaching the Super Bowl.
“He’s turning around, he’s looking at me, like, ‘I’m sorry, man, I wanted that for you so bad,’” Adams recalled. “Not for him, but he wanted it for me.”
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Aaron Donald will not play for Rams in season opener vs. 49ers in Australia
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald will not travel with the Rams to Melbourne to play in their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.
Donald, who rejoined the Rams last month after a two-year retirement, wouldn’t confirm if he was planning to play in the season opener when asked multiple times by reporters on Monday, only saying he was “feeling really good. Feeling great.”
The development isn’t surprising considering McVay and his assistants weren’t pushing Donald to play. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said Monday that the team was taking a “day-to-day” approach regarding Donald’s status.
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Rams land in Melbourne confident in their unique travel strategy
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Rams’ timing was impeccable.
Or was it?
That’s one of the questions that will be answered when the Super Bowl-favorite Rams open the season against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground before a crowd of nearly 100,000 fans.
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Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
MELBOURNE, Australia — It will be difficult for Matthew Stafford to top his 2025 performance.
Despite not taking a training camp snap because of a back problem, the Rams’ veteran quarterback passed for a career-best 46 touchdowns and won his first NFL most valuable player award.
About the only significant milestone that eluded Stafford: A second Super Bowl title.
That is what Stafford and the star-studded Rams will be chasing when they start the season on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers.