Rams vs. 49ers in Australia: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Commentary: Rams will go undefeated on their way to winning another home Super Bowl title

The season will begin 7,921 miles from home, and end in their own backyard.

They will be untouched through it all.

The Rams upcoming 22-week journey will take them far and wide, from Melbourne, Australia to Washington, D.C. and back to SoFi, a circuitous and challenging journey with but one consistent stop.

The win column.

The Rams are not losing a game.